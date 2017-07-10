Airtel new offer will allow using unused data to its postpaid users

India's largest telecom service provider Bharti Airtel is now offering its postpaid customers to carry forward their unused monthly data balance to the next billing, starting August 1, 2017.

The company said, "Airtel Postpaid customers no longer need to worry about losing unused data at the end of the month.

It added that postpaid customers can carry forward their unused data up to a cap of 200 GB. They can track their usage and data carried forward on the MyAirtel App.

This new initiative is part of Airtel's new digital innovation program comes under Project Next aimed at transforming customer experience across all of its services and touch points.

Gopal Vittal, MD & CEO (India & South Asia), Bharti Airtel said, "At Airtel, everything that we do starts with our customers and we are obsessed about delivering a great experience to them. We look at the customer journey holistically and have identified 17 moments of truth. At each of these moments, our aspiration is to eliminate customer frustration and make the experience better via digital innovation."

Postpaid customers can now create customized solutions for the family by adding multiple postpaid connections to their account and enjoy savings of up to 20 percent. Also, they can pool and share their data benefits across all connections.

Airtel has also unveiled 'Airtel Secure' - a digital smartphone protection suite, customers can now protect their smartphones against accidental/liquid damage.

Airtel Secure also comes with Norton Mobile Security Suite, which includes anti-malware protection, and an App Advisor that flags privacy risks such as intrusive behavior. It also safeguards against phishing and malicious web sites browsed via Wi-Fi or carrier networks.

Every Airtel Postpaid Promise will be delivered through a seamless and interactive digital experience on MyAirtel App.

