These Vodafone Idea Prepaid Plans Offer Up To 5GB Additional Data

Vodafone Idea is coming up with new plans and revisions to its existing plans in a bid to provide more benefits for subscribers. Likewise, in a recent move, the merged telco started offering up to 5GB of additional data benefits to some of its prepaid plans. This is a part of the new Web/App exclusive offer.

Well, as many as five Vodafone Idea prepaid plans are listed under this offer. The plans priced at Rs. 149, Rs. 219, Rs. 249, Rs. 399 and Rs. 599 are available as a part of this Web/App Exclusive offer. Notably, these recharges have to be done via the official apps or websites of Vodafone and Idea for users to avail the additional data benefit.

Vodafone Idea Additional Data Offer

The Web/App Exclusive offer is listed on the Vodafone and Idea websites. And, this offer is applicable across all operating circles in the country. Apart from the additional data benefit of up to 5GB, there are other benefits for subscribers. Notably, Idea users will not get the ZEE5 and Vodafone Play subscription while the other benefits are the same. Check out the benefits offered by these plans below.

The first one is the Vodafone Idea Rs. 149 prepaid plan. It offers 1GB of additional data benefit besides the 2GB data that it offers for all users. Eventually, it comes with 3GB of data on the whole and other benefits such as unlimited voice calls, ZEE5 subscription, Vodafone Play subscription, and a validity period of 28 days.

Next in the line is the Vodafone Idea Rs. 219 prepaid plan. It comes with 2GB of additional data in addition to the 1GB daily data benefit. So, after exhausting the data data limit of 1GB, users have 2GB of data across its validity of 28 days. The other aspects of this plan include unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, ZEE5 subscription, and Vodafone Play subscription.

The Rs. 249 prepaid plan from the merged telco offers 5GB of additional data with the usual data benefit of 1.5GB of data per day. Its other benefits include 100 SMS per day, unlimited voice calls, ZEE5 and Vodafone Play subscriptions for 28 days. The Rs. 399 prepaid plan provides similar benefits as the Rs. 249 prepaid plan but it has a validity of 56 days. Likewise, the Rs. 599 Vodafone Idea prepaid plan comes with similar benefits as the Rs. 249 prepaid plan but with an extended validity of 84 days.

