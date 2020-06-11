TPG Capital Might Invest $1.15 Billion In Reliance Jio Platforms News oi-Priyanka Dua

Reliance Jio has raised Rs. 97, 885.66 crore by selling 21.06 percent of its stake to seven companies. The company has raised this much money from five US and two Abu Dhabi firms. Now, it has been reported that another US-based firm is in talks with Reliance Jio.

The US-based TPG Capital is discussing with Jio Platforms, and if this deal goes through then, TPG Capital will be the sixth US company that will become an investor in Reliance Jio. Notably, TPG has so far invested in several firms, such as Airbnb, SurveyMonkey, and Uber.

The firm is likely to invest $1 to 1.15 billion, reports Economic Times. The report said that the companies are expected to make announced in the coming days.

Microsoft And Twitter Might Buy Stake In Reliance Jio Platforms

Meanwhile, both Microsoft and Twitter are also expected to invest in Jio platforms. The former is likely to buy a 2.5 percent stake worth $ 2 billion. "Microsoft has been in discussions with several players in the digital payments services space. With Reliance, Microsoft is interested in buying a more than a 2.5 percent stake in Jio Platforms," sources close to the development were quoted by Live Mint. This means Reliance Jio has become the favourite Indian firm for investments.

Reliance Jio Receives Rs. 5, 683.50 Crore

It is worth mentioning that Reliance Jio has recently announced that the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) will inject Rs 5,683.50 crore to buy its 1.16 percent stake."This investment values Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore. ADIA's investment will translate into a 1.16 percent equity stake in Jio Platforms on a fully diluted basis," Reliance Jio said.

The seven companies that have invested in Reliance Jio in only seven weeks are Facebook, General Atlantic, KKR, Silver Lake, Vista Equity Partners, Mubadala, and ADIA.

Still, all transactions need regulatory approvals from CCI, DOT, and many more. For the unaware, Reliance Jio is sitting on a debt of about Rs. 23,000 crore, while Reliance Industries has outstanding debt of Rs. 2,62,000 crore.

