TRAI Asks IRDAI, RBI, And SEBI To Direct Companies To Follow Pesky SMS Regulations News oi-Priyanka Dua

TRAI has issued a list of all banks and companies that are not following the regulations to tackle spam messages. The telecom regulator has listed 40 companies along with HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, and more that failed to follow the rules. Besides, TRAI announced that Samsung, Delhivery, Route Mobile, ValueFirst, Karix, Kaleyra, Gupshup, and more entities come in the same list.

"It has been informed that Principal Entities including major banks like State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, Punjab National Bank, Axis Bank, and more are not transmitting mandatory parameter like content template IDs, PE IDs, etc. even in those cases where content templates have been registered while sending such messages to the telecom service providers for delivery," TRAI said.

TRAI said that it has also asked the Insurance Regulatory Development Authority of India (IRDAI), Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Securities, and Exchange Board of India(SEBI) to ask entities to follow all the rules. Notably, this development comes soon after TRAI asked telecom operators to block all pesky messages and calls from telemarketers and banks.

Other Ways To Block Pesky Messages

Apart from asking telecom operators to block spam messages, TRAI allows you to stop such messages. The telecom regulator also launched Do Not Disturb services. For that users, have to send a message along with DD/MM/YY format and send it to 1909. Besides, several apps allow you to block such messages.

These message blocking apps are already available on the Play Store. These are third-party apps and known as SMS Blocker and TrueCaller messenger. The SMS Blocker has a 4.5-star rating, while TrueCaller Messenger has managed to get 4 stars on the Play Store. However, to use these apps, users have to follow these steps.

How To Use SMS Blocker Application

Download the app from the Play Store and click on the continue option as the key messages option. Click on the let's start option and choose set as a default system. Then, you'll see two options such as personal and business. In case you want to block any SMS, then you have to click on that particular message and tap on the block option.

How To Use TrueCaller Application To Block Spam Messages

You need to install the app and set it as default. Now, click on the continue option and write your mobile number. Then, you have to create your profile via Facebook, Google, or manually. Now, you need to click on the message and, then on the block option.

