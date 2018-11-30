TRAI Data: Reliance Jio adds 13.02 mn mobile subscribers in Sep

According to the data released Trai, the number of telephone subscribers in India increased from 1,189.08 million at the end of August 2018 to 1,191.40 million at the end of September 2018, thereby showing a monthly growth rate of 0.20 percent.

Wireless or mobile subscribers (GSM, CDMA & LTE) increased from 1,166.90 million at the end of August to 1,169.29 million at the end of September thereby registering a monthly growth rate of 0.21 percent.

The data said that Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio added 13.02 million subscribers in the month of September taking its subscriber base to 252.2 million and a market share of 21.57 percent. While Bharti Airtel continued to hold 29.38 percent market share.

As on 30th September 2018, the private access service providers held 90.03 percent market share of the wireless subscribers whereas BSNL and MTNL, the two PSU access service providers, had a market share of only 9.97 percent.

Meanwhile, Bharti Airtel has the maximum proportion (98.05 percent) of its active wireless subscribers (VLR) as against its total wireless subscribers (HLR) on the date of peak VLR in the month of September-18.

Intra-service area Mobile number portability (MNP) was implemented first in Haryana service area w.e.f. 25.11.2010 and in the rest of the country w.e.f. 20.01.2011.

Inter-Service Area MNP has been implemented in the country w.e.f. 03.07.2015. Now, the wireless telephone subscribers can retain their mobile numbers when they relocate from one service area to another.

During the month of Sep-18, a total of 5.03 million requests were received for MNP. Out of total 5.03 million requests, 2.91 million requests received from Zone-I and 2.12 million requests received from Zone-II. The cumulative MNP requests increased from 395.72 million at the end of Aug-18 to 400.76 million at the end of Sep-18, since the implementation of MNP