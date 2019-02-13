TRAI extends deadline to choose TV channels until March 31: TRAI

Telecom regulator TRAI has now extended the deadline to March 31 to help subscribers so they can opt for channels of their choice under the new framework for broadcasting.

"The Authority requests all DPOs to create 'Best Fit Plan' for its subscribers who have not exercised their options yet," Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) said in a statement.

The 'Best Fit Plan' shall be designed based on Consumers' usage pattern language spoken and popularity of channels, TRAI said.

"The Authority extends time up to March 31, 2019, for exercising the option by such subscribers who have not exercised option yet. Subscribers will be free to change their 'Best Fit Plan' at any date and time on or before 31st March 2019 and DPOs shall convert their 'Best Fit Plan' into the desired pack (channel) within 72 hours from the time choice exercised," the statement said.

There are about 100 million cable service TV homes and 67 million DTH TV homes in the country. As on date, approximately 65 percent of the subscribers of the cable services and 35 percent subscribers of the DTH services have already exercised the options of selecting the channels of their choice, it said.

DPOs should continue to provide various user-friendly methods subscribers to exercise their choice. These methods may include personal contact by Local Cable Operator, calling on Call Centre Number, using Mobile Apps or through Website. DPOs should also continue to generate awareness among the subscribers regarding new Regulatory framework, its benefits and methods to exercise the option to choose the channels of their choice.

The Authority further reiterates that subscribers who have taken long term packs will continue to avail the services for the contracted period.

However, they have the freedom to choose the channels of their choice under the new regulatory framework and in case if they exercise this option, money for the remaining period shall be adjusted for their future use.