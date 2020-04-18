ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    TRAI Increases International Call Termination Charges To 35-60 Paise Per Minute

    By
    |

    In order to help telecom operators, the telecom regulator TRAI has come up with new regulations for international calls. TRAI has increased the rates of international termination charges (ITC) to 35- 65 paise per minute as against 30 paise earlier. The move is likely to benefit all telecom players.

    TRAI Increases International Call Termination Charges

     

    "The international termination charges (ITC) will be brought under forbearance, meaning that telecom operators will have the flexibility to decide the tariffs. The regulator said that the operators should hike the price within the prescribed range of 35 paise per minute to 65 paise per minute," Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) said in a notification.

    For the unaware, international termination means the money that international long distance operator (ILDO) has to pay to telecom companies in India if the call terminates on the network. However, it is quite interesting that the new rates are still less than in other countries like Singapore is charging Rs. 1.7 per minute, while the US is charging Rs. 1.1 per minute.

    Furthermore, the regulator said that this is the first-time ITC has been prescribed by them in the country. The TRAI intimated that it will closely monitor the new rates, patterns, and trends.

    Meanwhile, the industry body Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) believes that this move will help ILDO to fix the new charges. The firm also said that they had submitted the letter to TRAI to help all private and state-run telecom operators.

    "With this revision, ILDOs are expected to adjust their charges accordingly and regain parity with international countries. This is certainly a step in the right direction and will ensure the country does not lose precious FOREX in paying higher international termination rates to other countries," COAI said. Adding to that, "The Indian telecom sector needs more such measures to ensure robust telecom infrastructure and financial health."

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: trai
    Story first published: Saturday, April 18, 2020, 16:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 18, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X