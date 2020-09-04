Just In
Don't Miss
- News Bengaluru metro to not open gates at stations in containment zones; Check guidelines here
- Finance Nifty Bank Slips Close To 3% As SC Grants Relief To Borrowers Under Moratorium
- Movies JL50 Web Series Review: Abhay Deol, Pankaj Kapur's Show Is Predictable And Sloppy
- Sports England vs Australia, 1st T20I: Dream11 Fantasy tips, Playing XI, Live telecast, Live Streaming, India timing
- Automobiles New Toyota Yaris Limited Edition Black Model Unveiled Ahead Of Launch: Here Are All Details
- Lifestyle Teachers’ Day 2020: Heartfelt Quotes, Messages And Wishes To Share On This Day
- Travel 10 Incredible Places To Visit In Nagaland In September 2020
- Education JEE Main 2020 Dress Code Guidelines For Students
TRAI Issues Consultation Paper On Fair Billing To Protect Customers
To reduce billing complaints, TRAI has issued a new consultation paper to review the services. This is basically an audit mechanism for calculating the bills. The regulations were first introduced on March 21, 2006, to protect customers from huge bills from data services.
"The focus of the consumer has shifted from voice to data. Thus, there is a need to review the quality of service (code of practice for metering and billing accuracy regulations, 2006)," the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) said.
TRAI Seeks Comments From Customers On the Quality Of Services
The regulator said that a new consultation paper is expected to highlight the changes in the billing system as the focus has shifted to data from voice calls. The telecom regulator TRAI has asked all stakeholders to comment and recommend the changes to the consultation paper, especially related to the methodology.
"Considerations are required to be taken to address the issues or concerns related to the incidences of wrong charging, especially in case of data packs, STVs, multiple tariff packs at a time, etc," TRAI informed all stakeholders.
TRAI has asked for all new IT tools and technologies that can be used in calculating the tariffs. The regulator highlighted that there are many cases, where tariffs offered to consumers are completely different from the plans that are reported to the regulator. Furthermore, the telecom regulator has asked stakeholders to submit the answers by September 29, 2020.
TRAI Issues Show Cause Notice To Vodafone-Idea
The telecom regulator has asked Vodafone-Idea to respond to the show-cause notice until Friday (September 4, 2020). The regulator has asked the operator to explain the reasons for launching the REDX tariff plan. The show-cause notice issued by the TRAI said that there is no transparency in the plan and it is misleading the regulations of tariff assessment. It said that the Red X plan is against Telecom Tariff Order.
-
34,990
-
27,999
-
74,999
-
47,990
-
92,999
-
54,999
-
16,499
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
17,499
-
23,999
-
7,999
-
77,800
-
10,490
-
9,999
-
10,999
-
19,990
-
64,299
-
37,690
-
47,500
-
12,999
-
10,999
-
36,660
-
24,675
-
18,240
-
18,999
-
18,500
-
21,990
-
70,895
-
55,700