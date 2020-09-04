TRAI Issues Consultation Paper On Fair Billing To Protect Customers News oi-Priyanka Dua

To reduce billing complaints, TRAI has issued a new consultation paper to review the services. This is basically an audit mechanism for calculating the bills. The regulations were first introduced on March 21, 2006, to protect customers from huge bills from data services.

"The focus of the consumer has shifted from voice to data. Thus, there is a need to review the quality of service (code of practice for metering and billing accuracy regulations, 2006)," the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) said.

TRAI Seeks Comments From Customers On the Quality Of Services

The regulator said that a new consultation paper is expected to highlight the changes in the billing system as the focus has shifted to data from voice calls. The telecom regulator TRAI has asked all stakeholders to comment and recommend the changes to the consultation paper, especially related to the methodology.

"Considerations are required to be taken to address the issues or concerns related to the incidences of wrong charging, especially in case of data packs, STVs, multiple tariff packs at a time, etc," TRAI informed all stakeholders.

TRAI has asked for all new IT tools and technologies that can be used in calculating the tariffs. The regulator highlighted that there are many cases, where tariffs offered to consumers are completely different from the plans that are reported to the regulator. Furthermore, the telecom regulator has asked stakeholders to submit the answers by September 29, 2020.

TRAI Issues Show Cause Notice To Vodafone-Idea

The telecom regulator has asked Vodafone-Idea to respond to the show-cause notice until Friday (September 4, 2020). The regulator has asked the operator to explain the reasons for launching the REDX tariff plan. The show-cause notice issued by the TRAI said that there is no transparency in the plan and it is misleading the regulations of tariff assessment. It said that the Red X plan is against Telecom Tariff Order.

