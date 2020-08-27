TRAI Issues Show-Cause Notice To Vodafone-Idea Against Red X Postpaid Plan News oi-Priyanka Dua

It seems that Vodafone-Idea has another trouble in its way as Telecom Regulator TRAI has issued a show-cause notice against its Red X plan. The telecom regulator has asked the operator why it is not removing the plan.

In its notice, TRAI wants the operator to explain why it (TRAI) should not take any action against the telco for introducing a plan that is against its norms and regulations. "The RedX tariff offer lacks transparency and is misleading and not in compliance with regulatory principles of tariff assessment contained under Telecom Tariff Order, 1999, as amended from time to time," TRAI said in a notice seen by the news agency PTI.

The report said that the telecom regulator has only sent a notice to Vodafone-Idea as Airtel is ready to follow all the norms and regulations issued by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India. Notably, the whole issue came into limelight after both Airtel and Vodafone-Idea announced their premium plans, where operators are offering high 4G speed to postpaid plan users. However, this time the regulator wants all explanations from Vodafone-Idea until August 31, 2020.

For the unware, TRAI has been looking for explanations for launching these plans. In fact, the regulator has been probing every minor detail of the Red X and Airtel Premium plan. The regulator has also asked about the other subscribers, especially those who are not on the premium plans.

Talking about the benefits of these plans, then Airtel prepaid services are available above for Rs. 499 postpaid plan. This means this service is available at Rs. 749, Rs. 999, and Rs. 1,599. These plans are offering 125GB, 150GB, and unlimited data. Besides, these plans offer free add-ons like one, two, and four connections.

Similarly, Vodafone's Red X plan is providing Netflix and Zee5 subscription for one year. It also ships Amazon Prime subscription, mobile insurance, and discount on Samsung smartphones. It also offers ISD calling in 14 countries. The plan will cost you Rs. 1,099.

Best Mobiles in India