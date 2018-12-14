Trai revamps MNP rules, limits timeline to two days

If you are planning to port your number then there is a good news for you as the telecom regulatory authority of India( Trai) has revamped mobile number portability (MNP) rules.

The timeline for porting a number within the same Intra-Licensed Service Area has been limited to two working days has been provisioned and four days for Inter-Licensed Service Area.

"... porting timeline of 2 working days has been provisioned for the requests of Intra-Licensed Service Area (Intra-LSA) numbers except the requests made under corporate category and the timelines of 4 working days has been provisioned for all the porting requests of Inter-Licensed Service Area (Inter-LSA) numbers and corporate category," Trai said.

Further, if any access provider or mobile number portability service provider contravenes the provisions of regulation or sub-regulation it shall, be liable to pay an amount, by way of financial disincentive not exceeding ten thousand rupees for each wrongful rejection of the request for porting, as the Authority may, by order direct.

Besides this in the draft amendment, the validity of the UPC has been proposed for four days for all the licensed service areas except for the licensed service areas of Jammu & Kashmir, Assam and North East where it shall remain unchanged till further decision.

"Process for withdrawal of porting requests has been made simpler and quicker through SMS (text message). For the cases of corporate porting, present limit of 50 numbers in single authorization letter has been enhanced to 100 numbers per authorization letter. Provisions for the financial disincentives have been broadened upon contravention of the provisions of MNP Regulations," the regulator said.

In the draft amendment regulations, six months time has been envisaged for implementation after publication in the official gazette.

In fact, one stakeholder has requested that given the significance of the changes being introduced, the number of entities making the changes, and the need for rigorous testing, the Authority must be prepared for inevitable requests from some parties for an extension.