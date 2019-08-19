TRAI Seeks Views From Stakeholders On MNP

ENGLISH

    The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has issued a new draft where it is recommending fees for mobile number portability (MNP). The new rate is applicable from September 30, this year.

    MNP allows a user to switch from one telecom service provider to another or from one network to another of the same service provider. The facility is operational in India since 2009, when service licenses were issued to two operators by the Department of Telecom.

    Through notification of the Telecommunication Tariff (49th Amendment) Order, 2009, the Authority prescribed the per port transaction charge of Rs.19 as a ceiling for the tariff that could be charged from the subscriber by the recipient operator.

    The regulator has also decided to review the Per Port Transaction Charge (PPTC) this February, amid an overall decline in monthly porting requests, after the consolidation in the telecom industry.

    Furthermore, TRAI has decided that the present amendment to the PPTC would come into effect from September 30. However, before that TRAI has invited the stakeholders to send their written comments on the draft regulations so that the final inputs can be corroborated if any.

    TRAI Revamps MNP Rules

    According to new TRAI rules, the timeline for porting a number within the same Intra-Licensed Service Area has been limited to two working days. Whereas, it has been provisioned to four days for Inter-Licensed Service Area.

    TRAI also pointed out that if any access provider or mobile number portability service provider contravenes the provisions of regulation or sub-regulation it shall be liable to pay an amount, by way of financial disincentive not exceeding ten thousand rupees for each wrongful rejection of the request for porting, as the Authority may, by order direct.

    Our Thought

    The revised porting fee suggested by the regulator is marginally higher than its earlier recommendation of Rs. 4, which if accepted, would help telcos to increase their revenue.

    Story first published: Monday, August 19, 2019, 18:50 [IST]
