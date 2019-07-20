TRAI Seeks Views On KYC Of DTH Set-Top Boxes News oi-Priyanka Dua

Telecom Regulator TRAI has issued a consultation paper on the 'KYC of DTH Set Top Boxes after Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB) sought its recommendations on the same matter.

For those who are not aware, DTH broadcasting service was opened in the country in 2001 and on 15th March, and the Government issued the guidelines for obtaining a license for providing Direct-to-Home (DTH) broadcasting service in India'.

These guidelines, inter alia, prescribe the eligibility criteria, the procedure for obtaining the license to set up and operate DTH services in the country, and the basic terms and conditions/ obligations reposed in the operators.

TRAI has received a reference from the I&B Ministry, dated December 27, 2018, wherein, it has been requested to give its considered recommendations on the desirability or otherwise of KYC for set-top boxes in DTH services and, if desirable, then the process for the same, an official release said.

Restricting Smuggling Of DTH Equipment

According to TRAI filling of KYC form and verification of Aadhar Card may be mandatory for any customer purchasing DTH equipment. To check the location by customer ID /Card ID, location-based services need to be made active in DTH Set-Top-Boxes.

Furthermore, DTH operators may be asked to operate on satellites having coverage in India only and they can block the services of the identified foreign customer for which checking of KYC and physical verification of DTH boxes of each subscriber may be carried out on regular interval.

TRAI also suggested that GPS enabled Set-top-Box (STB) with geo-fencing may be used to restrict the illegal DTH run in other countries. Lastly, TRAI pointed out that there is a need to bring down dependence on foreign satellites.

Consultation Seeks Comments From Various Organisations

This consultation paper seeks the Comments of various organizations, industry bodies, DTH operators, standardization bodies, STB manufacturers, software providers, stakeholders, experts, individuals, etc. so that suitable mechanism of KYC for DTH Set Top Boxes can be finalized.

Best Mobiles in India