Verizon tested its first 5G video call on Moto Z3: All you need to know

After a long wait finally, 5G is on its ways, a couple of months back Verizon launched its first home 5G internet service. However, the testing and development of the network are still going on. Now, the company has also claimed that they have made its first 5G video call in their labs.

The video call was tested on Moto Z3 smartphone along with the 5G Moto Mod which the company launched along with the phone. Moto Z3 is already up for grabs but the Mod will take some time to reach consumers. It has been said that the Mod will make its way to the global market in 2019.

"In the past two years, we have consistently led the world in 5G, including launching the world's first commercial 5G service last month. This successful test, using an actual smartphone, widens our lead," Digital Trends quoted Bill Stone, Verizon's vice president for technology development and planning as saying.

5G network is the fifth generation of cellular technology. According to reports, it said that the network is capable of delivering speeds of up to 100 times faster then what we use in a typical cellular connection. With 5G you will be able to connect more devices, cars, and other futuristic technologies.

Verizon is not the only one in the race of developing a 5G network. At the beginning of this year, AT&T also announced three cities where it is going to test its 5G services. These cities include Dallas and Waco in Texan, and Atlanta, Georgia. Later on, the company will move forward to North Carolina and Oklahoma. The company has also announced that they have tested a browsing session using a commercial-grade 5G hotspot device.

Verizon tested the 5G video calling with Moto Z3 with the help of the Moto Mod. We can expect some more devices to come along with the technology so that we don't need to add a big chunk at the back of the phone to enjoy the new technology. Apple is also in talks with Intel for the 5G modem which it is expected to use in 2020 iPhone models.