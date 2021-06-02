Vi Extends Validity Of Weekend Data Rollover Benefit; Use Remaining Data On Weekend Without FUP News oi-Priyanka Dua

The Weekend Data Rollover facility of Vodafone-Idea is a good benefit for its users in India. The offer was available until April 17, 2021; however, you'll be surprised to know that the company has not discontinued the same offer.

The Weekend Data Rollover facility allows users to use the remaining data on Saturday and Sunday without any FUP. However, the company has not announced anything on the same front. Notably, the company has not made any changes to the offer.

Vi Weekend Data Rollover Plans

The Weekend Data rollover offer comes with Rs. 249, Rs. 299, Rs. 399, Rs. 401, Rs. 449, Rs. 555, Rs. 599, Rs. 601, Rs. 819, Rs. 1,197, Rs. 2,399, and Rs. 2,595. These packs offer 1.5GB, 2GB, 3GB, and 4GB of data per day and valid for 28 days, 56 days, 84 days, 180 days, and 365 days respectively. In addition, users get unlimited calling benefits with all packs.

Apart from that, the telecom operator ships Binge all-night offers and access to Vi Movies & TV app with these packs. Notably, the Binge Night offer is also a unique offer as the telco allows its users to use free internet during the night. The company also offers Zee5 app access with these plans.

It is worth mentioning that Vodafone-Idea packs also provide double data benefits with its prepaid pack, which is quite different as both leading operators do not offer any such plan or offer.

Apart from this offer, the company has launched a new benefit for Vivo smartphone users who are purchasing Rs. 819 plan will get one year warranty. The Rs. 819 offers 2GB of data per day for 84 days. It includes 100 messages, Binge all night, and Weekend data rollover facility for 84 days. It includes access to Vi Movies & TV.

This plan does not provide any OTT benefit; however, this benefit seems good for Vivo users as they are getting one year warranty on the devices. Notably, Vi is struggling to attract users from Jio and Airtel, which is why the telco keeps launching new strategies.

