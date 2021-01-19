Vi Extends Validity Weekend Data Rollover Facility Until April News oi-Priyanka Dua

Vi (Vodafone-Idea) has recently launched a facility called 'Weekend Data Rollover' for its prepaid customers. The Weekend Data Rollover services allow users to use the remaining data on the weekends. The main idea behind launching these services is to allow users to watch quality content on weekends. Notably, the services have been appreciated by all users and that's why Vi is now extending the validity of the Weekend Data Rollover services.

Weekend Data Rollover Services Details

The Weekend Data Rollover facility is available until April 17, 2021. Earlier, it was available until January 17, 2021. But now, the services have been extended for 90 days. Under this offer, users will get all unused data from Monday to Friday on Saturday and Sunday. The users are allowed to utilize all remaining data on these two days. Additionally, users are allowed to download all content along with games, and HD videos. Notably, the unused data will be automatically transferred on Saturday's and Sunday's.

The offer launched in October and it is available on limited plans. Those plans are priced at Rs. 249, Rs. 297, Rs. 299, Rs. 398, Rs. 399, Rs. 449, Rs. 497, Rs. 499, Rs. 555, Rs. 558, Rs. 595, Rs. 599, Rs. 647, Rs. 699, Rs. 795, Rs. 819, Rs. 1,197, Rs. 2,399, and Rs. 2,595 plan.

Vi (Vodafone-Idea) Offering Benefits With Rs. 405 Plan

Meanwhile, the telecom operator has launched a new offer with Rs. 405 plan, where it is providing Zee5 access for one year. It ships unlimited calling and 90GB of data for 28 days only. The plan also offers Vi movies, TV (worth Rs. 1,000), and 100 messages. Additionally, Vi has launched a Republic Day offer with a postpaid plan of Rs. 399, Rs. 499, Rs. 699, and Rs. 1,099 plans. The prepaid plans include Rs. 297 and Rs. 399.

