Vi Hikes Tariff Of Family Postpaid Plans: Should You Still Buy?

Vi (Vodafone-Idea) has increased the prices of all Family postpaid plans in all circles. Earlier, the company raised tariffs of two entry-level plans. This development comes soon after Reliance Jio launched new plans for JioPhone users. Notably, Vi is offering five plans under the same category and priced at Rs. 649, Rs. 799, Rs. 948, Rs. 999, and Rs. 1,348.

Vodafone- Idea New Family Postpaid Plans: Check Details

Let's start with the Rs. 649 Family postpaid plan, where users will get two additional connections (one primary and add-on connection). This plan also ships 80GB of data, where the first user will get 50GB of data and the other one gets 30GB of data. This pack was earlier priced at Rs. 598, whereas the plan of Rs. 799 ships three connections, 120GB data, where the first user is getting 60GB and other two connection gets 30GB each data. This pack is also offering unlimited calling, free OTT apps, and 100 messages per month.

Vi Costliest Family Postpaid Plans: Check Details

Now, coming to Rs. 948, Rs. 999, and Rs. 1,349 Family postpaid plans. The Rs. 948 postpaid plan is providing 180GB of data (150GB primary and 30GB data to secondary connection). Furthermore, Vi said that users can add five connections with this pack; however, users have to pay an extra Rs. 249 per month.

Then, there is a pack of Rs. 999, where users get five connections (one primary and four secondary connections). It ships 200GB of data in total (80GB to the primary and all secondary users get 30GB of data). Lastly, there is a pack of Rs. 1,348 postpaid plan, where Vi is offering unlimited data, whereas other users get 30GB of data; however, users have to Rs. 249 for the add-on connection.

It is worth noting that these Family postpaid plans are offering Amazon Prime subscription for one year, Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for one year, access to Vi Movies & TV membership. Vi also said that the plan of Rs. 1,348 ships Netflix access for one year, free lounge services at the airport. These packs also ship a 200GB data rollover facility along with a 50GB data rollover facility for the other users.

