Just In
- 1 hr ago Reliance Jio Revises Rs. 222 Disney+ Hotstar VIP Pack; Gets A Price Hike
-
- 1 hr ago Metro Royale Mode Now Available On PUBG Mobile 1.1 Beta Update
- 2 hrs ago Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition Goes Official In India At Rs. 23,990
- 2 hrs ago Flipkart And Amazon Festival Days End Sale On Best Smartphones Under Rs. 25,000
Don't Miss
- Sports World T20: ICC is taking up our India visa issue with BCCI and we have set January deadline, says PCB CEO
- News Kejriwal seeks monthly meetings with CMs of Haryana, UP, Punjab to curb air pollution
- Automobiles Nissan Magnite Teased Ahead Of Official Unveil On October 21: Video & Details
- Movies Ludo Trailer: Aamir Khan Lauds Anurag Basu, Asks Him To Hold A Virtual Screening
- Finance FM Sitharaman Asks Govt Companies To Achieve 75% Capex Target By Dec
- Lifestyle Navratri 2020: Kajol’s Pretty Eye-Catching Yellow Kurti-Pant Will Make You Stand Out From The Crowd
- Education APJEE Result 2020: Check APJEE Diploma JEE Result 2020 At apdhte.nic.in
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In South India In November
Vi Introduces Weekend Carry Data Rollover Facility With Prepaid Plans
Vi (Vodafone-Idea) has brought a new offer which is specially designed for prepaid users. The plan is already live and this is a promotional offer that will be valid until January 17, 2021. The company has launched the Weekend Data Rollover scheme, which is available with Rs. 249 plan or more.
This newly launched offer will allow users to carry forward the unused data between weekdays to weekends (Saturday and Sunday). It also allows users to upload, download, and watch HD videos on weekends. This offer is available for all users who join the company.
"For utilizing the benefit of roll-over data for UL packs near expiry, customers need to recharge within pack validity," the operator said. It added, "Customers recharging within pack validity will be able to accumulate and carry forward the daily data benefit of Unlimited packs which are expiring or expired. In-case customer doesn't recharge within pack validity, they will forfeit the accumulated data."
Additionally, the company allows you to check the accumulated data and for that users need to check the Active Packs & services section on the application. Besides, the company allows you to check the balance by dialing *199#. Furthermore, the company announced that if your pack is about to expire and you have to use the data on weekends, then you need to do recharging without any delay.
Here Is A List Of All Plans That Offer Carry Forward Data
The Weekend Data Rollover facility is available with plans of Rs. 249, Rs. 297, Rs. 299, Rs. 398, Rs. 399, Rs. 599, Rs. 299, Rs. 449, Rs. 699, Rs. 595, Rs. 795, Rs. 819, Rs. 1,197, Rs. 2,399, and Rs. 2, 595. Besides, the company has announced the launch of GIGAnet technology, which offers fast data and speed.
-
34,990
-
24,999
-
64,999
-
47,999
-
92,999
-
19,999
-
54,990
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
24,999
-
22,999
-
48,999
-
10,497
-
49,999
-
7,999
-
9,890
-
18,990
-
10,999
-
34,989
-
38,999
-
21,670
-
12,500
-
10,850
-
19,550
-
21,999
-
15,490
-
3,500
-
3,151
-
15,700
-
18,999