Vi Introduces Weekend Carry Data Rollover Facility With Prepaid Plans

Vi (Vodafone-Idea) has brought a new offer which is specially designed for prepaid users. The plan is already live and this is a promotional offer that will be valid until January 17, 2021. The company has launched the Weekend Data Rollover scheme, which is available with Rs. 249 plan or more.

This newly launched offer will allow users to carry forward the unused data between weekdays to weekends (Saturday and Sunday). It also allows users to upload, download, and watch HD videos on weekends. This offer is available for all users who join the company.

"For utilizing the benefit of roll-over data for UL packs near expiry, customers need to recharge within pack validity," the operator said. It added, "Customers recharging within pack validity will be able to accumulate and carry forward the daily data benefit of Unlimited packs which are expiring or expired. In-case customer doesn't recharge within pack validity, they will forfeit the accumulated data."

Additionally, the company allows you to check the accumulated data and for that users need to check the Active Packs & services section on the application. Besides, the company allows you to check the balance by dialing *199#. Furthermore, the company announced that if your pack is about to expire and you have to use the data on weekends, then you need to do recharging without any delay.

Here Is A List Of All Plans That Offer Carry Forward Data

The Weekend Data Rollover facility is available with plans of Rs. 249, Rs. 297, Rs. 299, Rs. 398, Rs. 399, Rs. 599, Rs. 299, Rs. 449, Rs. 699, Rs. 595, Rs. 795, Rs. 819, Rs. 1,197, Rs. 2,399, and Rs. 2, 595. Besides, the company has announced the launch of GIGAnet technology, which offers fast data and speed.

