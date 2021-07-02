Just In
- 11 min ago Oppo A15, A53s And More Smartphones Get Price Hike In India
- 19 min ago Google To Soon Replace APKs With AAB: Good For Users Or Developers?
- 1 hr ago Mi TV Webcam Review: A Must-Have Accessory In The Era Of Remote Working
- 1 hr ago List Of Best Premium Laptops Up To Rs. 3,00,000 Buy In India
Don't Miss
- Finance OECD-G20 Global Tax Deal: India Says Consensus Agreement Likely By October
- Sports Virat Kohli ranks 19th on 'Instagram Richlist'; India skipper gets whopping Rs 5 crore for every post
- Lifestyle #HeroesWhoHeal: HCFI and MedTalks launch Dr KK Aggarwal Oration Series On Doctor’s Day
- News 7th Pay Commission: Wait for resumption of DA gets longer, likely by September
- Movies Mujhse Shaadi Karoge's Heena Panchal's Mother & Sister Defend Her After She Gets Arrested From Rave Party
- Education West Bengal Introduces Student Credit Card Scheme For Educational Loan Up To Rs 10 Lakh
- Automobiles Car Sales Report For June 2021: Maruti Suzuki Tops The 15 Best-Selling Car Brands Last Month
- Travel Who Can Currently Travel To Germany? Guide To Travel Restrictions And Vaccination Requirements In July 2021
Vi Investors Not Ready To Invest More; Might Take More Time To Clear Dues?
Even though Vodafone-Idea is not doing good in India, its investors are not willing to invest further in its operations. Vi said that investors want the telco to raise tariffs before investing in the firm. Besides, the telecom operator said that it is looking for one more year to clear its Rs. 8, 292 crores dues for the spectrum.
"We request you to please grant us another year of a moratorium to pay this instalment in April, '23, instead of April, '22. We are making this request well in advance considering the fact that it is almost inevitable that we will not be able to pay this in Apr, '22 and DoT will need some time for processing this request internally," Vodafone- Idea said to telecom secretary Anshu Prakash.
The telecom operator has also written a letter to the Department of Telecommunication due to AGR payments, which is scheduled for March 2022. The telecom operator said that it cannot pay the spectrum dues on time.
Vodafone-Idea Facing Challenges In Clearing The Payment
Vi in its letter to the Department of Telecommunication mentioned that it is facing challenges due to the tariff prices. It said that it was in favour of floor pricing, which could address the situation of the pricing issue and losses.
"We are working on raising new funding for the last six months but the investors are not willing to invest in the company because they believe that unless there is a significant improvement in the consumer tariffs, the health of the industry will not recover and they will incur a loss on their investment," Vodafone Idea said.
Vodafone-Idea AGR Dues
The telecom operator also mentioned that it has to pay Rs. 9,000 AGR instalment in March 2022 because of DoT demands. Notably, the telco has to clear Rs. 58,400 crores of AGR dues. Furthermore, the telecom operator added it wants DoT to make some changes as it expects that the amount might reduce to half.
It is worth noting that Vi is under deep financial crisis and looking for support from the Government. Otherwise, it will be very difficult for the operator to operate against Reliance Jio and Airtel.
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
2,01,290
-
69,990
-
46,999
-
21,146
-
16,999
-
57,570
-
8,499
-
9,746
-
5,315
-
18,999