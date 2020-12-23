Vi Join Hands With Firework To Offer Short Video Platform On Its Play App News oi-Priyanka Dua

Vi (Vodafone-Idea) has announced that it has joined hands with Firework, which is a Silicon Valley-based short-video platform. The deal will allow users to use Firework content from global studios, occupational generated content across all categories.

This partnership will allow users to access Firework 30 second short stories format on the Vi Play application. This development is expected to help Vi to offer content through short videos of creators, which is completely different from other apps, especially Instagram Reels.

"We provide an array of content from multiple OTT players varying across genres like Live TV, Movies, and Web Series in multiple languages on Vi Movies and TV app. The format is designed to entertain you in "30 seconds" across various categories and interests" Avneesh Khosla, Chief Marketing Officer, Vi said.

Furthermore, the partnership will enable Vi customers to address the need for the creators. It allows all publishers and creators to post videos. For the unaware, the Firework content partners include NDTV, Condenast, Xiaomi, Samsung, and Bloomberg.

Vodafone-Idea Plans That Ships Double Data To Users

The telecom operator is offering double data benefits to users. The double data benefits are priced at Rs. 299, Rs. 449, and Rs. 699. The first plan of Rs. 299 is offering 4GB data, earlier it used to provide only 2GB of data for 28 days. Then, there is a pack of Rs. 449, which is offering 4GB of data, unlimited calling, 100 messages per day.

Besides, Vi customers are getting OTT subscription for 56 days, while Rs. 699 is providing 4GB data as against 2GB data earlier. This plan is also offering unlimited calling along with 100 messages per day for 84 days. It includes access to Vi Movies and TV platforms.

