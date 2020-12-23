Just In
- 1 hr ago Realme Watch S Pro, Realme Watch S Launched In India; Features, Price
-
- 1 hr ago BSNL Offering New Broadband Plans With No Installation Charges
- 3 hrs ago Xiaomi Mi 11 Teaser Video Leaked; Official Listing, Pre-Orders Live
- 4 hrs ago WD Black SN850 NVMe SSD Review: Truly NextGen Gaming Storage Solution
Don't Miss
- News 'Whatever they want to add and subtract': Tomar hopeful of farmer unions resuming talks soon
- Lifestyle Text For You: Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Stunning Look In A Pink Dress And Orange Coat Is Pure Winter Fashion Goal
- Movies Annaatthe Crew Members Test Positive For COVID-19, Rajinikanth Tests Negative; Confirm Makers
- Automobiles Benelli Imperiale 400 Year-End Offers: Benefits Up To Rs 12,000 & More In December 2020
- Education Maharashtra Supplementary Result 2020 Declared For HSC And SSC
- Finance Bank FDs Vs Corporate FDs: A Comparison In Terms Of Returns And Risk
- Sports ICC T20 Rankings: Virat Kohli moves to 7th, KL Rahul retains 3rd slot and Dawid Malan leads
- Travel 9 Best Places To Truly Celebrate Christmas In India
Vi Join Hands With Firework To Offer Short Video Platform On Its Play App
Vi (Vodafone-Idea) has announced that it has joined hands with Firework, which is a Silicon Valley-based short-video platform. The deal will allow users to use Firework content from global studios, occupational generated content across all categories.
This partnership will allow users to access Firework 30 second short stories format on the Vi Play application. This development is expected to help Vi to offer content through short videos of creators, which is completely different from other apps, especially Instagram Reels.
"We provide an array of content from multiple OTT players varying across genres like Live TV, Movies, and Web Series in multiple languages on Vi Movies and TV app. The format is designed to entertain you in "30 seconds" across various categories and interests" Avneesh Khosla, Chief Marketing Officer, Vi said.
Furthermore, the partnership will enable Vi customers to address the need for the creators. It allows all publishers and creators to post videos. For the unaware, the Firework content partners include NDTV, Condenast, Xiaomi, Samsung, and Bloomberg.
Vodafone-Idea Plans That Ships Double Data To Users
The partnership will enable Vi customers to address the need for the creators. It allows all publishers and creators to post videos. For the unaware, the Firework content partners include NDTV, Condenast, Xiaomi, Samsung, and Bloomberg.
The telecom operator is offering double data benefits to users. The double data benefits are priced at Rs. 299, Rs. 449, and Rs. 699. The first plan of Rs. 299 is offering 4GB data, earlier it used to provide only 2GB of data for 28 days. Then, there is a pack of Rs. 449, which is offering 4GB of data, unlimited calling, 100 messages per day.
Besides, Vi customers are getting OTT subscription for 56 days, while Rs. 699 is providing 4GB data as against 2GB data earlier. This plan is also offering unlimited calling along with 100 messages per day for 84 days. It includes access to Vi Movies and TV platforms.
-
24,999
-
34,990
-
27,999
-
64,999
-
44,875
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
54,990
-
42,999
-
39,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
49,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
37,165
-
45,060
-
14,610
-
84,999
-
94,000
-
38,000
-
30,999
-
11,999
-
9,999
-
95,000