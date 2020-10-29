Vi Launches Add-On Plans; Offering Star Talk, Games, And More Benefits News oi-Priyanka Dua

Vi (Vodafone-Idea) has announced the launch of new offers in the country. The company has become very active ever since it has launched its new brand identity. Under this offer, the company has announced the launch of unlimited talk time add-on packs, which will offer several benefits.

The benefits include Games, Sports, and Contest benefit comes with the new plans. The company has introduced eight plans and already listed on the company's add-on category, however, the packs come with standalone validity.

List Of All Plans That Ships These Offers

Currently, the company is offering four benefits with these plans. The first offer is known as Star Talk, which allows users to interact live with Celebrities, while the other benefit is known as Sports, where you will get score alerts via messages. Then, there is a benefit called Contest, which allows you to win prizes, recharge facilities, and gold vouchers. After that, you'll get a benefit called Games, where users are allowed to access 200 games without any ad.

Notably, the company is offering these facilities with Rs. 32, Rs. 42, Rs. 43, Rs. 52, Rs. 62, Rs. 72, Rs. 73, and Rs. 103. The first plan of Rs. 32 is offering unlimited calling with the Games benefit for 28 days. The Rs. 42 pack is offering Sports benefits along with a calling feature for 28 days. Then, there is a plan of Rs. 43, where you get unlimited talk time and Contest benefit for the same duration. Furthermore, there is a pack of Rs. 52, which comes with a Star Talk benefit for 28 days.

These plans are valid for 28 days, whereas the other four plans of Rs. 62, Rs. 72, Rs. 73, Rs. 103 are valid for 89 days. These plans ship unlimited calling for the same period. The Rs. 62 plan ships Sports benefit, while Rs. 73, and Rs. 103 packs offer Contest benefits.

