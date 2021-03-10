Vi Launches Four New Packs To Offer Disney+ Hotstar VIP Subscription Ahead Of IPL News oi-Priyanka Dua

Vi (Vodafone-Idea) has brought new packs for its prepaid customers in the country. Under this new offer, Vi prepaid users will get a Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription. This development comes soon after the announcement of the 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), as this will benefit the telecom operator to attract new users.

Besides, Reliance Jio and Airtel are also providing several packs to offer Disney+ Hotstar, while Vi used to offer only Zee5 subscriptions. However, the struggling telecom operator has launched four packs on Wednesday (March 10th). These packs are priced at Rs. 401, Rs. 501, Rs. 601, and Rs. 801. All these packs are providing Disney+ Hotstar along with voice calling, data, and message benefits.

Vi (Vodafone-Idea) Rs. 401 Plan: Details

This is the most affordable plan amongst all, where users will get Disney+ Hotstar VIP access at Rs. 401. This plan also ships 3GB of data per day and 100 messages per day for 28 days. It also includes an extra 16GB of data. Apart from matches, the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription will also offer movies, shows, and more.

Vi (Vodafone-Idea) Rs. 501 Plan: Details

Under this plan, users will get a Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription close to Rs. 399 along with 75GB data for 56 days. This means this pack is not providing any calling benefit with this pack.

Vi (Vodafone-Idea) Rs. 601 Pack: Details

Similarly, this pack is providing 3GB of data every day along with 32GB of additional data for 56 days only. However, Rs. 601 pack is offering unlimited calling and 100 messages per day for the same period.

Vi (Vodafone-Idea) Rs. 801 Pack: Details

The last of Vi is also providing 3GB of data along with additional 48GB of data without any extra cost. This pack is also offering 100 messages and free calls for 84 days.

More Benefits With Vi Disney+ Hotstar Packs

Apart from these benefits, Vi users will get access to the free Vi Movies & TV application and unlimited data from 12 AM to 6 AM. In addition, these packs are providing Weekend Data rollover facility, where users are allowed to use the remaining data of the week (Monday to Friday) on weekends (Saturday and Sunday).

Best Mobiles in India