Vi Launches Rs.75 Prepaid Plan For Low-Income Group; Offering Calling And Data Benefits

Vi (Vodafone-Idea) has announced the launch of a new plan for its low-income group users. The telecom operator has announced the launch of Rs. 75 plan so users can remain connected as they are returning to cities from their villages or hometown.

Vodafone-Idea Unlock 2.0 Offer

The new plan of Rs. 75 ships 50 minutes for calling and 50MB of data to its users. This pack is valid for 15 days and available for prepaid users. Additionally, this facility is available for those who cannot recharge their numbers during the ongoing crisis.

However, this offer is known as Unlock 2.0 benefit and Vi asked its users to check the availability of the eligibility. Customers have to dial USSD Code 44475# and toll-free IVR 121153.

After that, Vi will decide that users are eligible for the benefits. Then, the company will send you a message along with all steps, which will unlock all benefits of the newly launched pack of Rs. 75. Besides, users are allowed to visit the retailer to check the eligibility of the offer. Also, retailers can check the offer activation.

India's third-largest telecom operator Vodafone-Idea is providing free offers with Rs. 49 pack; however, users are allowed to access the benefit for one time. The company also ships Rs. 38 plan, where users get Rs. 38 talk time and 300MB of data for only 28 days. It also includes free local and national calls.

The company has also announced that if a user recharges via application and website, then they will get an extra 200MB of data.

Reliance Jio And Airtel Similar Plans

Notably, this is the second time that the company launched packs for its low-income group to attract users from Airtel and Reliance Jio as both leading telecom operators have launched similar plans for their users.

It is worth mentioning that all private players are very active in terms of bringing packs to their low-income groups; however, there are high chances the telcos announced a price hike once the situation improves in the country. The tariff war is not new to the industry all telecom operators keep launching and revising their plans to attracts customers.

