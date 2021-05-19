Vi Launches Two Benefits For Low-Income Users; Offering Free Recharge And Combo Voucher News oi-Priyanka Dua

Vi (Vodafone-Idea) has announced new benefits for its low-income customers. The telecom operator said it will be providing a free Rs. 49 pack to its users to help them during the second wave of the COVID-19 crisis. These benefits come under the special relief offers of the company.

Besides, the company has launched a new combo voucher of Rs. 79. Notably, this comes soon after Airtel and Reliance Jio announced benefits for their customers.

Vi Special Relief Offers For Special Relief Offer

The company has announced these offers for 60 million users. The telecom operator said that Rs. 49 pack ships a talk time of Rs. 38 and 100 MB of data for 28 days.

This pack will help Vi customers to remain connected during the ongoing crisis.

On the other hand, the combo voucher of Rs. 79 pack is providing 200 MB of data and talk-time of Rs. 128 for only 28 days.

Airtel And Reliance Jio Offers During COVID 19

Let's start with an Airtel pack of Rs. 49, where users get talk time of Rs. 38 along with 100MB of data. This offer is quite similar to Vi newly launched offer. The other benefit offers a double benefit to Airtel prepaid customers when someone buys Rs. 70 pack.

This pack ships talk time worth Rs. 63.95 along with 200MB data and it will be doubled when someone purchases this pack.

Similarly, Reliance Jio launched several offers under the same segment. The telecom operator announced a Buy-One-Get-One offer, free talk time, and two new packs under Rs. 100. The company ships free 300 minutes of talk time, double talk time, Rs. 39 and Rs. 69 pack for JioPhone users.

How Much These Offers Is Going To Cost Reliance Jio, Airtel, And Vodafone-Idea?

It is worth mentioning that both Airtel and Reliance Jio can afford the burden, while it seems difficult for Vi as it is facing a financial crisis. Airtel also announced that it is going to cost them Rs. 270 crores, which is why we believe that it is going to affect the balance sheet of all telecom operators, especially Vodafone-Idea

