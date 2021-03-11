JioBusiness Plans Detailed: Price, Speed And Other Benefits Features oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Reliance Jio launched the JioBusiness plans that are focused on the micro, small and medium businesses (MSMBs) in India. These plans will be one-stop solutions for all the connectivity and digital solutions requirements of businesses. The JioBusiness broadband plans are a section of JioFiber broadband plans. These plans are ready-to-use digital solutions and do not need any expert to operate them.

SMBs who are interested in getting advice from digital advisors can get it to choose the plan that is appropriate to your business requirements. Jio will assist SMBs all through the digital self-care portal to change the plan, make payments, raise support tickets, and view performance dashboards.

Currently, the micro and small businesses spend somewhere between Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 20,000 per month for connectivity, productivity and automation tools, adds Reliance Jio Director Akash Ambani. To reduce the expenditure that they spend to less than 1/10th the cost, which is less than Rs. 1,000 per month. These JioBusiness plans are priced between Rs. 901 and Rs. 10,001. Three of these are introductory plans and will be available for three months.

As per the company, all these plans meant for businesses have the same upload and download speeds. But the speed and other benefits vary as per the plan.

JioBusiness Plans Detailed

Here we have detailed all the JioBusiness connectivity plans. Check out the various plans that are available choose the right one for your business.

JioBusiness Rs. 901 Plan

The JioBusiness plan priced at Rs. 901 comes with 100Mbps speed, unlimited calling benefits and a single line connection. This is the cheapest plan in the newly launched range of plans.

JioBusiness Rs. 1,201 Plan

The next one in the line is the Rs. 1,201 plan. This one offers 150Mbps upload and download speeds and 2 fixed lines for unlimited voice calling. This is an introductory plan and is available for three months. When it comes to digital solutions, this plan has two licenses to access Microsoft 365 comprising Outlook Email, Office Apps, Microsoft Teams, and One Drive. There is access to the basic JioOnline plan and 10 licenses to access Jio attendance.

JioBusiness Rs. 2,001 Plan

The other introductory plan is JioBusiness Rs. 2,001 plan comprising benefits such as 300Mbps upload and download speeds, three months of validity, 4 lines for connectivity and unlimited calling and digital solutions. These include four licenses to access Microsoft 365 with Outlook Email, Office Apps, Microsoft Teams, and One Drive. Also, there are 10 licenses to Jio attendance and access to JioOnline basic plan.

JioBusiness Rs. 3,001 Plan

The JioBusiness Rs. 3,001 plan is another introductory plan available for three months. It bundles 500Mbps upload and download speeds, unlimited calling with four fixed lines, six licenses to access Microsoft 365 - Office Apps, Microsoft Teams, Outlook Email and One Drive. Furthermore, there will be access to Jio Online basic plan and 10 licenses to access Jio attendance.

JioBusiness Rs. 5,001 Plan

The JioBusiness Rs. 5,001 plan offers blazing fast upload and download speeds of 1Gbps. There will be four fixed line connections for unlimited calling and 10 licenses to access Microsoft 365 - Office Apps, One Drive, Microsoft Teams and Outlook Email. Also, users of this plan will get Pro access to Jio Online, 20 licenses to Jio attendance, 10 licenses to Teams, and 2 licenses to access Jio Meet.

JioBusiness Rs. 7,001 Plan

JioBusiness Rs. 7,001 plan offers users with 1Gbps download and upload speeds, eight fixed line connections for unlimited calling benefits, 15 licenses to access Microsoft 365, 30 licenses to Jio attendance, 3 Jio Meet licenses, 15 Microsoft Teams license and Pro access to Jio Online.

JioBusiness Rs. 10,001 Plan

JioBusiness Rs. 10,001 plan, the high-end plan offers users with 1Gbps download and upload speeds, eight fixed line connections for unlimited calling benefits, 25 licenses to access Microsoft 365, 50 licenses to Jio attendance, 4 Jio Meet licenses, 25 Microsoft Teams license and Pro access to Jio Online.

If you are interested in availing the JioBusiness plans, you should register your interest at www.jio.com/business and key in your contact details under the Interested section. A JioBusiness executive will contact you regarding the same.

