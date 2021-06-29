Just In
Vi Launches Two New Plans; Offering Unlimited Calling And 20GB Data
After launching a special voucher, Vi (Vodafone-Idea) has announced the launch of two new packs for its customers in the country. Notably, both prepaid plan provides similar offer and benefits; however, there is a major difference in the price and the validity. So, let's find out the difference.
Vi Rs. 99 And Rs. 109 Prepaid Plan Details
Let's start with the Vi Rs. 99 plan, where users will get unlimited calling along with 1GB of data for 18 days. However, this plan is not providing any SMS benefit. This plan is specially designed for those who are looking for unlimited calling under Rs. 100.
Then, there is a plan of Rs. 109, where users will get 1GB of data, unlimited calling for 20 days. Similarly, this pack is not providing any message benefit. Notably, this plan is already live on the company website.
Reliance Jio's And Airtel Prepaid Packs In the Same Category
Reliance Jio is providing only one pack in the same category, which is priced at Rs. 98. The Rs. 98 pack ships 1.5GB of data daily for 14 days. This means this pack is providing 21GB of data in total. In addition, users get unlimited calling without any SMS benefit.
However, a user gets access to the Jio application, such as JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity, and JioCloud. This plan seems good for those who are looking for data and unlimited calling for a short period of time.
Airtel's Prepaid Plan Of Rs. 129
Notably, Airtel's plan of Rs. 129 ships all benefits for 24 days. This pack also provides 1GB of data, 300 messages, access to Amazon Prime, Free Hellotunes, Wynk Music, and Airtel Xstream. Besides, the user gets unlimited data for the same period.
It seems that Airtel's plan is far better than Vi and Reliance Jio's; however, this pack is costlier than both packs. It is worth noting that all three Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone-Idea have become very active in terms of bringing packs, which seems that the competition is going to increase in the sector. It is expected that tariff war is likely to intensify further.
