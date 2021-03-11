Vi Leads Mobile Download Speed, JioFiber Gets Top Rank In Wired Broadband Segment: Ookla News oi-Priyanka Dua

Reliance Jio internet services have emerged as the fastest to offer the highest average speed in the Q4 of 2020. While Vi (Vodafone- Idea) managed to offer the fastest mobile download speed during the same period, as per the new report network by speed tracker Ookla. According to the firm, India has become the fastest country in the wired broadband segment; however, it still behind in the mobile speed segment.

JioFiber The Fastest Network Services Provider

The speed tracker firm said JioFiber had a 3.7 rating, which is the positive Net Promoter Score (NPS), while Airtel Xstream Fiber and Excitel come at the second and the third position, respectively. The firm also pointed out that ACT Fibernet has also managed to get the same star rating as Excitel, but still, the former achieves good NPS during Q4 2020.

Furthermore, the Vi (Vodafone-Idea) manages to achieve the highest mobile download speeds, whereas Airtel and Reliance Jio stand at second and third place. The Airtel gets a 3.1 and Jio gets only a 2.9 rating. Notably, the NPS scores of India were not during 2020.

JioFiber Gets Top Position As Per Netflix Internet Service Provider Data

Similarly, JioFiber has managed to get top rank on the Netflix ISP speed index in February 2021 and maintaining the top position The company has received 3.6 Mbps speed, whereas 7 Star Digital, Airtel, Tata Sky broadband, Atria Convergence Technologies, Excitel broadband, and Spectra, are behind JioFiber.

On the other hand, Alliance Broadband, D- VoIS, GTPL, Hathway, One Broadband, SysconInfoway, and You Broadband comes at the third position in February 2021. These companies offered only 3.2 Mbps speed. Tikona, BSNL, and MTNL achieved fourth, fifth, and sixth and gets only 3 Mbps, 2.8 Mbps, and 2.4 Mbps speed.

Coming to the JioFiber plans, the company is offering Rs. 399, Rs. 699, Rs. 999, Rs. 1,499, Rs. 2,499, Rs. 3,999, and Rs. 8,499. These packs ships data, calling, and OTT application under the same price range. In fact, these plans are quite affordable as against other companies. Besides, the company is offering two trial packs to first-time users.

