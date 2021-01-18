Vi Might Offer IoT Solutions Tracking Services To Covid-19 Vaccines Firms: Report News oi-Priyanka Dua

After offering double data benefits with prepaid plans, Vi (Vodafone-Idea) is reportedly is talking to vaccine makers for its IoT solutions. The telecom operator wants both the Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech to start digital tracking of vaccines.

Notably, the Vi has developed several IoT products that can track vaccines and temperature sensors. "Vi Business is engaged with vaccine makers, pharma companies, air/road transport operators and logistics players to deploy its IoT solutions for supply chain visibility of cold chains, monitoring and managing logistics," a Vi spokesperson was quoted by ET.

Similarly, an executive from Vi said that we are testing all IoT devices for several use cases. However, there is a catch. There is no official information from the Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech yet. Notably, Vi solutions can offer several technologies to manufacturers, such as trackers, tools for logistics, cold chains, and temperature sensors.

Additionally, all private telecom operators are planning to offer broadband connectivity at all sites so that all teams can perform their work properly. "Telecom operators remain committed to supporting the government's efforts to keep India safe from the virus, and they will provide connectivity support and technology-based solutions to ensure the vaccination drive is successful," said S P Kochhar, DG of Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI). It is worth mentioning that COAI represents all private players, such as Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vi.

Similarly, Reliance Industries is working with agencies and authorities to offer tools to drive the vaccination process in the country. Meanwhile, all telecom players are waiting for the government's approval to launch the Co-Win app, which will act as a delivery mechanism. Additionally, the health ministry said that the app will use to follow up on the data.

Best Mobiles in India