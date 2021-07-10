Just In
- 1 hr ago Flipkart Electronics & Appliances Sale: Discounts On Smartphones, Laptops, And Other Electronics Devices
- 1 hr ago Battlegrounds Mobile India Update: New Features, Improvements Likely
- 1 hr ago Noise ColorFit Ultra With SpO2 Sensor, 60 Sports Modes Launching On July 16; Features, Price, And Sale
- 2 hrs ago BSNL Offering ADSL Modems For Rs. 29 Per Month: Here Are All Details
Don't Miss
- News Uttar Pradesh Population Control Bill: No govt jobs for those with more than 2 kids
- Movies Kriti Sanon Starrer Mimi To Release On July 30, Actress Shares New Poster And Stills
- Sports Copa America final: Brazil vs Argentina: 13000 KMs away in Kerala, these crazy football fans wait for winners!
- Automobiles Hero Bikes & Scooters Price Hike Announced July 2021: Model-Wise Price List & Comparison
- Finance 5 Best 3-Year Fixed Deposits For Both Regular & Senior Citizens
- Lifestyle Jagannath Yatra 2021: All You Need To Know About This Festival
- Education SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2021 Postponed In 4 Cities
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Puducherry In July
Vi Might Raise $3 Billion From Apollo Global Management
Vodafone-Idea is again planning to raise funds to clear its spectrum dues. The telecom operator is reportedly in talks with US PE group Apollo Global Management to raise $3 billion (Rs. 22,400 crores) in the coming months. The discussion of funding with Apollo is likely to cover the structure of the deal and funding terms.
Why This Deal Is Important For Vodafone-Idea
Notably, this deal is quite important for the telecom operator and it is very keen to get this funding from Apollo Global, unlike its other deals. The telecom operator is ready to provide a sizeable stake after completing the agreement on terms and valuation.
Currently, Vodafone Group has a 44.39 percent stake in the entire firm, whereas Aditya Birla Group holds only 27.66 percent share in the joint entity.
"Abundant global liquidity and high investor risk appetite offer an opportunity to companies facing short-term stress to raise capital with stricter safeguards and covenants that protect investors," Hemant Mishr, founder of SCUBE Capital, a Singapore-based fund was quoted by ET.
India's third-largest telecom operator Vodafone-Idea is under deep crisis due to adjusted gross revenue and spectrum payment. The telecom operator is looking for an extension of the timeline to clear dues.
Vodafone-Idea Needs Rs. 70,000 Crores Funding To Sustain
Meanwhile, analysts believe that the telecom operator required Rs. 70,000 crores funding to run its operations in the country.
"Vi will need to raise around Rs. 70,000 crore in equity or increase its average revenue per user (ARPU) to around Rs 200 to get out of the woods, or some combination of the two," brokerage Deutsche Bank said in a report.
The brokerage firm believes that the Department of Telecommunication will take some steps to help the telecom operator. Notably, the telecom operator is trying hard to raise money for its operations.
Vi is the only telecom private operator that is facing financial issues as Airtel and Reliance Jio are doing good and attracting users to their platforms.
The telecom operator is taking several steps, but somehow lacking in increasing revenue and clearing its dues, which is why we believe that DoT will take some steps to help the telecom operator.
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
1,12,049
-
22,766
-
22,156
-
22,947
-
16,999
-
2,01,290
-
69,990
-
46,999
-
21,146
-
57,570