Vi Now Offering Wi-Fi Calling On Postpaid Services News oi-Priyanka Dua

Earlier, this month Vi (Vodafone-Idea) announced the beta version of its Wi-Fi calling in cities such as Kolkata, Maharashtra, and Goa circle. However, now the company has extended this facility to postpaid users, earlier it was available for only prepaid customers.

In fact, the company has shared this information on terms and conditions, "VI Wi-Fi Calling is offered to all VI mobility (prepaid & postpaid) customers in MnG and KOL circles only." Notably, Wi-Fi calling offers its services in those areas, where the network is not that good. In addition, Wi-Fi calling allows to make and receive international and domestic calls. The Wi-Fi service is dependent on the Wi-Fi connection; however, Wi-Fi calling doesn't allow you to make a roaming call.

Currently, Vi Wi-Fi calling service is available to limited smartphones, such as the Mi 10T, OnePlus Nord, POCO X3, Mi 10, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi 8A Dual, Redmi Note 9, and the OnePlus 8T.

How To Use Wi-Fi Calling On Android Phones

To use this service on Android phones, first, you have to go to the settings along with network & internet, and Wi-Fi calling. After that, you need to follow all instructions of the particular telecom operator and then, you are allowed to use Wi-Fi calling service on your Android phones.

How To Use Wi-Fi Calling On iPhones

First, you have to go to the settings and check the Wi-Fi calling services on all devices. Then, you need to tap on the previous screen and click on the other devices. After that, you need to turn off the Wi-Fi calling on the device. To turn off the Wi-Fi calling on Apple watches, first, you have to the app and on your device. Once it is done, you have to turn off the calling.

Best Mobiles in India