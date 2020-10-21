Vi Offering Double Data Benefit Up To 336GB With Prepaid Plans News oi-Priyanka Dua

After revamping its brand identity and application, VI (Vodafone-Idea) is now revising its prepaid plans. The telecom operator has launched an offer, where it is providing Double data benefits to its users. Under this scheme, the data will be doubled automatically.

For example, if a user opts for a 2GB data plan, then they will get extra data. In fact, this offer can provide data up to 336GB data with few plans. There are several data plans that offer a similar benefit and it starts with Rs. 699 pack.

Currently, this plan is offering 4GB data against 2GB data for 84 days. This means the company is data up to 336GB. It includes 100 messages per day, access to Vi Movies, MPL cash, and Zomato benefit. On the other hand, Rs. 449 comes with 4GB data instead of 2GB data. This plan is valid for 56 days, which means that this plan is offering 224GB data for the entire period. It ships 100 messages, discounts on Zomato orders, Vi movies, and MPL cash.

The last plan under this same segment is priced at Rs. 299. It ships 2GB data, but now this pack is providing extra 2GB data for 28 days. This means 4GB data in total and 112GB data for 28 days. This Rs 299 plan is also offering 100 messages, unlimited calling, Vi movies, Zomato discounts, and MPL cash.

The double data offer comes after the company launched a Weekend Data Rollover. The newly launched offer is available for all users that allows them to use data on weekends. The Weekend Data Rollover is specially designed for Saturday's and Sunday's. Earlier, this month the company has launched a plan of Rs. 351, which is offering 100GB of data for 56 days. This plan is available without any FUP and specially designed for work from home professionals.

