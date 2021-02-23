Vi Offering Double Data With Three Plans To Select Users News oi-Priyanka Dua

Vi (Vodafone-Idea) has announced the launch of a new benefit for its prepaid users. The telecom operator is offering double data benefit with three plans to its customers. These prepaid plans are now offering 3GB of data with Rs. 249, Rs. 399, and Rs. 599 to select users. These three packs used to offer 1.5GB of data.

Vodafone-Idea Offering 3GB Of Data: Details

The first pack of Rs. 249 provides 3GB of data for 28 days. It ships Weekend Data rollover facility, unlimited calling, 100 local messages, and access to Vi Movies & TV access. Earlier, this pack used to provide 1.5GB of data. The Rs. 399 also ships 3GB data for 56 days. This pack is also providing unlimited calling, 100 local messages, and Vi Movies & TV access.

Then, there is the pack of Rs. 599, where users will get Weekend Data to roll over, 1.5GB data per day, unlimited calling, and 100 local national messages, and Vi Movies & TV access. Meanwhile, Telecom Talk reported that this Double data offer is valid in Hyderabad and Bengaluru; however, it is expected that Vi will soon launch similar services in other circles too.

Notably, this is not the first time that the company has launched double data benefits for its customers. Earlier, the telecom operator launched plans, where it is providing 4GB of data to its users.

Vi Rs. 148 Plans: Details

Besides, Vi announced that Rs. 148 prepaid plan is now available in all circles. This pack is offering 1GB of data per day for 28 days and now it is available in Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra & Goa, Mumbai, North East, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu (excluding Chennai), UP East, UP West, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, and Himachal Pradesh.

Best Mobiles in India