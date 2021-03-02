Just In
Vi Offering Health Insurance Cover With Two New Vouchers: Here Are The Details
Vi (Vodafone-Idea) has joined hands with Aditya Birla Health Insurance to offer health insurance coverage to its users. Notably, this is the second time that any operator launched a similar benefit as Airtel partnered with Bharti AXA Life Insurance and HDFC Life Insurance.
Besides, Vi has launched plans of Rs. 51 and Rs. 301 to offer insurance cover to its users. These plans are known as 'Vi Hospicare' to offer a similar benefit to its customers. The telecom operator also said that all users who are purchasing these plans will get insurance coverage daily.
Vodafone Idea Hospicare Features: Details
Under the plan of Rs. 51 is offering 500 free messages only without any calling and data benefits. This pack is valid for 28 days and offering Rs 1,000 insurance coverage for regular treatments in hospitals. While the second voucher of Rs. 301 provides 1.5GB of data per day, 100 messages daily, and unlimited calling for 28 days. This plan also ships 2GB bonus data along with Rs. 1,000 insurance coverage on the regular treatments.
However, the company said that the amount will be double if a customer is admitted to ICU. Also, the operator announced that the coverage will be extended by 28 days after successful recharge with the newly launched vouchers. It is worth noting that these vouchers are specially designed for users who are between 18 to 55 years. But, to access the benefit of Vi Hospicare benefits customers users have to go through these steps.
Step 1: You need to download the Vi application and write your number to get the OTP on the mobile number.
Step 2: Then, type the OTP and tap on the login option, and click the next option.
Step 3: Now, you have to look for the banner to stay connected and stay protected. Then, you have to click on the packs you wanted to avail yourself.
