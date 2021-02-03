Vi Offering Rs. 50 Discount On Prepaid Plans To Selected Users News oi-Priyanka Dua

Vi (Vodafone-Idea) has become very active in terms of launching new initiatives for its customers. The telecom operator is now offering a discount on its prepaid plans. Notably, this new development comes after Vi launched the weekend rollover data benefit, where users are getting leftover data.

Vi (Vodafone-Idea) Discount Offer

Under this discount offer, Vi is providing a discount of Rs. 50 with its Rs. 249 prepaid pack. Notably, this plan is providing 1.5GB of data daily along with unlimited calling, and 100 messages per day. This plan also comes under the weekend rollover data benefit, which allows users to use the remaining data on weekends. Additionally, the company is offering Vi Movies and TV access with this pack. It also ships 5GB of extra data after users recharge via the company application.

However, there is a catch. This offer is available in the selected areas. The offer can be available via 'For You' or 'Recommended' section on the company's website called MyVi.in. The MyVi app is available on Android and iOS platforms. Also, Vi is offering 50GB of additional data with Rs. 1,499 and Rs. 2,599 plan. Similarly, this offer is available for the company users, while some users are getting this special offer via messages.

Meanwhile, Airtel has also announced that it is offering Rs. 50 discount if someone recharges via its Airtel Thanks application. This facility is available with Rs. 298 and Rs. 398 packs and offering unlimited calling for the entire duration.

Vi Partners With Viacom 18 For The Content

Furthermore, the telecom operator partners with Viacom18 to offer premium content via its platform. The telecom operator will allow users to watch OTT content from Voot Select through TV & Vi Movies. Besides, the Voot Select ships two packs of Rs. 99 per month and Rs. 399 per year. Notably, no other telecom operator has joined hands with Voot Select so far.

