Vi Offering Unlimited Calling For 56 Days At Rs. 269 News oi-Priyanka Dua

Vi (Vodafone-Idea) has launched several affordable packs and offers for its customers. Now, the telecom operator has brought a new plan. India's third-largest telecom operator Vi (Vodafone-Idea) has launched a plan of Rs. 269, which is offering 4GB of data and unlimited calling for 56 days. Notably, this pack is designed for those who are into calling rather than data and messages.

The new telecom plan is quite unique as none of the telecom operators like Reliance Jio and Airtel are providing a plan under Rs. 300 that ships such benefits for such a long validity. Apart from Rs. 269 pack, Vi is providing Rs. 95 plan, where you can get 200 MB data, Rs. 74 talk time and rate cutter on calling.

Airtel, Reliance Jio, And Reliance Jio Plan Under Rs. 300: Details

Let's talk about the Airtel plan under Rs. 300, the first pack of Rs. 249 is offering 2GB of data per day for 28 days. This plan is also offering 100 messages. This pack is offering 56 GB of data for the entire period.

On the other hand, Reliance Jio plan of Rs. 199 is offering 1.5GB of data for 28 days. Besides, this plan is offering 100 messages for 28 days. It includes free calls on the same network. Then, there is a plan of Rs. 249, where it is providing 2GB of data for 28 data, 100 messages per day, and free calls on the same network.

Then, there is a BSNL plan, which is priced at Rs. 198, where you get 2GB of data for 54 days. It also includes unlimited calling. This clearly shows that the Vi (Vodafone-Idea) plan of Rs. 269 lasts for more days; however, in terms of benefit, other companies are providing much more benefit.

