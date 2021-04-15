Just In
Vi Offers Cashback With Unlimited Prepaid Plans Until April 31, 2021
Vi (Vodafone-Idea) is the only telecom operator in the country that offers double data and weekend data rollover. The telecom operator is known for such unique benefits, and now, it has extended its cashback offer on its prepaid plans. The telecom operator offers cash up to Rs. 60 on its unlimited plans until April 30th, 2021.
The telecom operator said that it will credit cashback within a week and the coupon will be available after recharging the numbers, reports OnlyTech. The report said that users can access the app via the company's application; however, they are allowed to recharge their numbers from online and offline.
List Of Vi Cashback Plans
The report said that users will get Rs. 20 cashback on plans. These prepaid plans include Rs. 199, Rs. 219, Rs. 249, Rs. 299, Rs. 398, Rs. 301, Rs. 401, and Rs. 405. These plans ship weekend data rollover facility and subscription to Vi Movies and TV. These packs are valid for 28 days. Then, there are plans, which are valid for 56 days. These plans are available at Rs. 399, Rs. 449, Rs. 499, Rs. 601, Rs. 595, Rs. 555, and Rs. 558. These packs will offer Rs. 40 cashback. These packs ships unlimited calling and 100 messages.
Lastly, the telecom operator offers Rs. 60 cashback with Rs. 599, Rs. 699, Rs. 795, Rs. 801, Rs. 819, Rs. 1,197, Rs. 2,399, and Rs. 2,595 plans. These packs are valid for 84 days. However, the cashback offer is valid for 90 days. These packs also ship unlimited calling to all networks and 100 messages for the entire period.
Apart from unlimited calling and messages, Vi (Vodafone-Idea) offers weekend data rollover, binge all night offer, and double data facilities. In addition, users get content to benefit from apps like Zee5and Vi movies & TV. These packs ship 1GB data per day, 1.5GB of data per day, 2GB of data per day, 3GB of data per day, and 4GB of data per day with these prepaid plans. Notably, Vi is the only telecom operator, which ships 4GB of data per day.
