Vi Partners With MFine For Telemedicine Services News oi-Priyanka Dua

After joining hands with Firework, Vi (Vodafone-Idea)has now partnered with MFine to offer instant chat along with video consultation. Notably, MFine is an AI-powered healthcare platform that connects patients and doctors from hospitals.

The partnership will allow you to select the doctor from all big and trusted hospitals with whom you can consult. Besides, users are allowed to chat and consult through video to get the prescriptions and for routine checkups. In addition, the MFine app enables patients to upload medical records, prescriptions, and images.

"It enables Vi customers to access the finest in healthcare services offered by 600 partner hospitals, 4000 doctors across 30 specialties, in India. We strongly believe that partnerships like this will help us drive more value for our customers and offer growth opportunities for the business," Avneesh Khosla, Chief Marketing Officer, Vi said.

Furthermore, the company believes that these partnerships will change the entire healthcare industry. These services will enable users to avail the services via the application and keep them safe during the pandemic.

"MFine is helping users connect with doctors and specialists from all over the country. In the last 6 months, we have observed that patients who never used telemedicine earlier are now consulting with specialists from across India and the power of mobile has helped people from over 1000 towns and villages get access to top doctors in the country," Arjun Choudhary, Chief Business Officer, and Founding Member, MFine said.

How To Interact With Doctor Via MFine Application

You have to choose the doctor first and then, you need to enter your details to consult with a doctor. Notably, the doctor will recommend you a test lab, medicines, or checkups. The MFine app also maintains your records. The app also said that the shared information will remain confidential.

