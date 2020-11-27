Vi Partners With UpGrad, Cure.fit To Provide Multiple Benefits To Users News oi-Priyanka Dua

Vodafone-Idea, which has rebranded itself and become Vi, has joined hands with several brands to provide benefits to its customers. The company has partnered with Pedagogy, MFine, cure. fit, 1mg, Eunimart, Fiskl, Hubbler, upGrad, and Udemy. Notably, the telecom operator has partnered with these brands so that it can offer and help users in upgrading their health, wealth, skill, and knowledge.

Vi Partners With Several Brands To Upgrade Users

Let's start its partnership with upGrad, which is an online education platform. Under this partnership, users will get 10 percent off on courses, if they buy via upGrad. Then, there are other brands like Udemy, which can offer 60 free courses, while a brand called Pedagogy can provide 100+ books. This partnership allows you to prepare for all exams, especially competitive exams. Users will also get access to JEE and NEET program for 30 days.

"One of the key pillars of VIL's business strategy is to drive partnerships and digital revenue streams, across segments. This will help us drive more value for our customers and offer growth opportunities for the business," said RavinderTakkar, MD & CEO, Vodafone Idea.

On the other hand, 1mg an online store for medicines. Under this partnership, Vi users can offer 17 percent and five percent cash back on the medicines. In addition, the company is offering a one-month subscription to MFine Care Membership. Then, there is a brand called cure. fit, which is for providing fitness services in the country. This partnership will provide you free access to membership for 28 days.

Similarly, there is a brand called Eunimart, where users will get Gold-tier subscription for three months. This is specially designed for Vodafone-Idea users. It is worth mentioning that the announcement of these partnerships come two months after rebranding to increase its revenue market share.

