Vi Partners With Voot Select; Plans To Offer Premium Content To Prepaid Users

Vi (Vodafone-Idea) has announced its partnership with Voot select, which is Viacom18- owned streaming service. Under this new partnership, Vi users will get access to the content from Voot Select via Vi Movies & TV for free. Notably, no other telecom operator is offering Voot Select content with their prepaid plans.

Besides, the partnerships will allow Vi users to watch all exclusive shows, international content, and all premium series from the Voot Select. For the unaware, Voot Select also ships two plans that are priced at Rs. 99 per month and Rs. 399 per year; however, Vi users will get this benefit for free.

On the other hand, Only Tech reported that Vi plans are priced at Rs. 248, Rs. 499, Rs. 555, Rs. 595, Rs. 699, Rs. 449, Rs. 299, Rs. 1,197, Rs. 599, Rs. 2,399, Rs. 795, Rs. 819, and Rs. 2,595 are offering Voot Select benefit.

Vi offering 50GB Extra Data With Rs. 2,595 Plan

Even though it is losing customers, Vodafone-Idea is not behind Reliance Jio in terms of bringing benefits for its prepaid customers. But, this is new offer is available for limited customers, especially those who use the mobile app of the company. Users recharging via the website will not get the same benefit.

Under this new offer, the telecom operator is now providing one-year validity with Rs. 2,595 prepaid plan. As per the new offer, Vi (Vodafone-Idea) is offering 50GB of extra data to users. The Rs. 2,595 plan is offering 2GB of data per day, which means users will get 730GB of data for 365 days.

Additionally, users will get 50GB of data for the entire validity. This clearly shows that Vi users will now get 780GB of data in total. The plan also ships 100 messages and a Zee5 subscription for one year.

