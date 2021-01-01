Vi Plans To Shut Down 3G Operations From January 15 In Delhi News oi-Priyanka Dua

It seems that Vi (Vodafone-Idea) is following Airtel as it also plans to shut down its 3G services in the country. In fact, the operator has started sending messages to its customers in the Delhi circle and asked them to upgrade their existing SIM into 4G.

This announcement comes after the company shut down its 3G services in Bengaluru and Mumbai earlier this month. It seems this development is a part of the company's ongoing spectrum re-farming its 3G spectrum to offer high speed 4G data, reports Gadgets 360. However, customers need to upgrade their SIM to the 4G network. The report also said that the operator will stop its 3G services in Delhi from January 15, 2021.

In Delhi circle, Vi (Vodafone-Idea) is holding 10 MHz of 900 MHz band, 18.6 MHz of 1800 MHz, along with 5 MHz of 21 Mhz band, and 20 MHz of 2500 band. Notably, Vi is currently offering 16.21 million customers in the Delhi circle. However, to upgrade your 3G SIM users have to follow these steps.

You need to visit the company's store first and then submit your customer acquisition form along with all the important documents. After that, you'll get a new 4G SIM and it will be activated in the next 24 hours.

In addition, the company allows you to change the SIM online. You need to enter your name, mobile number, and city. Then, you have to choose the 4G plan. After that, you have to enter the address and your SIM will be at your doorstep. To get the 4G services, users should have a 4G compatible phone, 4G phone, 4G network, and 4G plan.

Important Things To Note

It is worth noting that 4G SIM is free, which means you don't have to pay an extra amount. Additionally, 4G is available in all circles. After getting the new SIM, users will get high download and upload speed.

