Vi Rs. 107, Rs. 111 Monthly Recharge Vouchers Launched

After the launch of monthly validity plans priced at Rs. 327 and Rs. 377 with a validity of 30 days and 31 days respective, Vi aka Vodafone Idea has launched two new recharge plans. These plans are priced at Rs. 107 and Rs. 111 with varying validity limits. Notably, the Vi Rs. 107 prepaid plan offers a validity of 30 days and the Rs. 111 prepaid plan offers 31 days of validity.

When it comes to other benefits, both the Vi Rs. 107 and Rs. 111 recharge plans offer the same SMS benefits, calls benefits and data limit. Notably, these plans have been launched after TRAI ordered that the telecom operators have to offer recharge plans that are valid for a month.

Vi Rs. 107, Rs. 111 Prepaid Recharge Packs

As per the official Vi website, the Rs. 107 talktime recharge pack comes with Rs. 107 talktime with the voice calls being charged at 1 paise per second. Also, it offers 200MB data and no free outgoing SMS messages for a validity period of 30 days. On the other hand, the Vi Rs. 111 prepaid recharge pack offers a talktime of Rs. 111, voice calls at 1 paise per second, 200MB of data and a validity of 31 days.

Already, Vi has a Rs. 99 prepaid recharge plan that bundles 200MB of data, voice calls at 1 paise per second, and no free outgoing SMS messages as the new plans. This plan has a validity of 28 days.

Other New Vi Monthly Prepaid Plans

When it comes to the other new monthly prepaid plans, Vi offers a plan priced at Rs. 327 and another plan priced at Rs. 377. These plans are quite different in terms of benefits. The Vi Rs. 327 plan offers unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and 25GB of data on the whole. It is valid for a period of 30 days.

On the other hand, the Vi Rs. 377 prepaid plan offers benefits, including100 SMS per day, 28GB of data and unlimited voice calling. This plan offers a validity period of 31 days. Notably, both these monthly prepaid plans come with complimentary subscription to Vi Movies and TV app.

