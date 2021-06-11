Vi To Offer Better Connectivity In Hyderabad, Warangal; Deploys Extra 5 MHz Spectrum In 2100 Band News oi-Priyanka Dua

To offer high-speed download and upload speed to its users in Hyderabad and Warangal, Vodafone-Idea has deployed an extra 5 MHz spectrum in the 2100 band. The telecom operator is expected to offer better indoor coverage after the deployment of an additional spectrum.

"The reinforcement of its existing 4G infrastructure with 5 MHz of 2100 MHz band in these cities means that Vi customers in Hyderabad and Warangal will get to enjoy higher download and upload speeds apart from better indoor coverage," the telco said.

In addition, the telecom operator has started refarming its 3G network to 4G services in the same circles to increase the GIGAnet capacity. In fact, the company has started a similar process in other districts like Kakinada towns, Vizag district, Vijayawada, and Guntur under the same circle.

Vodafone-Idea Upgrading 3G Network In AP & Telangana

This means that this upgradation will help Vodafone-Idea to use 4G SIM via GIGAnet network services.

"We have seen significant growth in data traffic in these two cities post the completion of the 3G to 4G refarming exercise. Efforts are on to complete this exercise in the rest of AP & Telangana at an early date," said Arvind Nevatia, Cluster Business Head- Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, Karnataka, Vodafone Idea.

Airtel Deploys Extra Spectrum In Himachal Pradesh

Meanwhile, India's second-largest telecom operator Airtel announced that it has deployed an extra 17.4 MHz spectrum in 900/1800/2300 MHz bands. The company also added network software tools to increase the data capacity in Himachal Pradesh.

Airtel announced 2.6 MHz has been deployed in 900 MHz, 4.8 MHz in 1800 MHz, and 10 MHz in 2300 MHz.

It is worth mentioning that the upgradation to the 4G will allow individuals and enterprises to use the spectrum to fulfill their data needs. In addition, the deployment of the extra spectrum will allow telecom operators to provide better coverages in all circles, where they are deploying spectrum.

Besides, this extra spectrum is expected to improve the networks and data availability, which means users might not face any call drop issues in rural and urban areas. Also, it will provide better coverage in those circles.

Best Mobiles in India