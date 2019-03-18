Vodafone deploys public Wi-Fi, offers 1GB free data to its customers: Report News oi-Priyanka Dua Vodafone is also providing 75 GB data, 200 GB data rollover, Myntra gift card worth Rs 499 if anyone of you is planning to buy new postpaid connections.

Telecom operator Vodafone has now deployed public Wi-Fi in which users will get free data across the country, Telecomtalk reported.

Vodafone is now providing 1GB free Wi-Fi to prepaid and postpaid customers and to get this service you have to dial *111# to check your Wi-Fi pack quota.

If you are not eligible for the Wi-Fi, you can choose to use your 4G/3G pack quota on the Vodafone Wi-Fi network.

However you have to download MyVodafone app before using this service and if you are using Vodafone Wi-Fi on a laptop or a Wi-Fi only device, select 'Vodafone WiFi' from the list of available Wi-Fi networks and connect using your registered Vodafone Wi-Fi mobile number.

Similarly, if you are a 2G pack customer then you have to select VFWiFiVoucher' from the list of available networks and choose any one of our Wi-Fi packages.

Currently, Vodafone 4G/3G pack customers can now access this service at over 200 locations. The telecom operator has also issued a list of locations across in Mumbai, Pune, and Banglore.

Meanwhile, Vodafone is also providing 75 GB data, 200 GB data rollover, Myntra gift card worth Rs 499 if anyone of you is planning to buy new postpaid connections.

For the unaware, Amazon and Vodafone Idea announced that all Idea Nirvana postpaid customers are eligible to receive a year of Amazon Prime (worth Rs. 999) at no additional cost. With this offering, Idea customers with a Nirvana postpaid plan of Rs. 399 and above can enjoy unlimited streaming anytime, anywhere.

Customers can access to ad-free music streaming and unlimited offline downloads across tens of millions of songs in over 20 languages to enjoy at no additional cost to Prime membership. In addition, customers can get access to free eBooks and unlimited free 1 and 2-day delivery, exclusive launches, early access to sale events and many more discounts on Amazon.

