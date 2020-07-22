ENGLISH

    Vodafone-Idea Acquires Idea Postpaid Customers Under Its Umbrella

    By
    Vodafone-Idea has announced that it has finally acquired Idea postpaid users on its platform. The company has completed this procedure in Mumbai, and now it has been rolled out in other circles, such as Gujarat, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, and Haryana. This is one of the biggest steps taken by the company after the merger.

    "The consolidation of Vodafone and Idea postpaid customers is a major step towards our vision of one company, one network. One of the biggest and fastest migrations in the telecom space," Vishant Vora, Chief Technology Officer, Vodafone Idea said.

    Furthermore, the company said that all Idea postpaid users are not required to go through the separate process or onboarding, and now they can access all Vodafone RED postpaid plans along with its services. After this, the company is offering full support to its customers, along with all notifications. The announcement comes at that time when it losing customers due to ongoing tariff war and AGR issues.

    Vodafone-Idea RED Postpaid Plans: Details

    The operator is offering several plans under its postpaid services, and it is offering Rs. 399, Rs. 499, Rs. 598, and Rs. 749. The Rs. 349 is offering 40GB, 75GB, 80GB, and 120GB data. It includes access to Amazon Prime, Vodafone Play, and Zee5. The company is also offering add on connections with its postpaid plans. These plans also ship 100 messages per day. The company is offering one plan, where it is offering several benefits with Rs. 1,099. The plan is known as RED X, where it is offering ISD calling, Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Zee5 subscription.

    Meanwhile, the company has joined hands with Apple to offer e-SIM services to its postpaid users in the country. The company has announced that it is now supporting the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone SE, iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, and the iPhone XR. Besides, Vodafone-Idea will soon offer e-SIM services to Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Fold as well. However, there is a catch. This service is available in only selected circles, such as Mumbai, Delhi, and Gujarat.

    Read More About: vodafone idea
    Story first published: Wednesday, July 22, 2020, 18:20 [IST]
    X