Vodafone-Idea Adds 0.65 Million Customers, Jio Beats Airtel In February: TRAI News oi-Priyanka Dua

Vi (Vodafone-Idea) has finally managed to add new subscribers in February this year. Besides, Reliance, Jio added more users than Airtel during the same month. Notably, this is the first time in six months Jio added more users in the country as per TRAI data.

According to TRAI data, Vi added 0.65 million mobile users in February, whereas India's largest telecom operator Jio added 4.26 million users, and Airtel managed to add only 3.73 million, that's why analysts believe that the new Jio Phone offer attracted users to its platform.

Subscriber Base Of Telecom Operators

Recently, Reliance Jio said that it added 15.4 million customers in the January- March quarter. In total it has 426.2 million users in the country. On the other hand, Airtel and Vi are serving 308 million and 269.8 million customers at December end.

However, brokerage firm Axis Capital said that Airtel might add 14 million customers in Q4 FY21 and Vi might lose 1.8 million users. TRAI data also shows that there is a huge difference between Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone-Idea market share.

TRAI data pointed out that Reliance Jio has a 35.54 percent share, while Airtel has only 29.83 percent share, and Vi has only 24.20 percent share. Also, TRAI data highlighted that mobile users have been increased to 1,167.71 million at the end of February 2021 from 1,159.42 million in January.

Broadband Users In February

Meanwhile, broadband users in India have been increased to 765.09 million in February this year from 757.61 million in January 2021. TRAI data also said that the top five broadband players have managed to get a 98.83 percent market share.

"These service providers were Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd (417.42 million, or 54.56 percent), Bharti Airtel (188.21 million, or 24.60 percent), Vodafone Idea (123.28 million, or 16.11 percent), BSNL (25.42 million, or 3.32 percent) and Atria Convergence (1.82 million, or 0.24 percent)," TRAI said.

Furthermore, the telecom regulator added that the wired broadband user base has been decreased to 22.26 million from 22.67 million. These numbers clearly show that more people are dependent on mobile data, which seems fine during the lockdown.

Similarly, the increase in wireless users is not surprising as people are buying more and more affordable devices to fulfil their need for data.

