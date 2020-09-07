Vodafone-Idea Becomes Vi; Launches New Brand Identity In India News oi-Priyanka Dua

After completing two years of merger, Vodafone-Idea has introduced a new brand identity in India. Besides, the merged entity has announced that it has already completed the integration process. In fact, after this announcement, the share of the company has increased by 2 percent.

"In less than two years' time, we have achieved the mammoth task of the world's largest integration. As the integration of the two brands is complete, its time for a fresh start," said RavinderTakkar, MD & CEO, Vodafone Idea.

Vodafone-Idea Launches Happy Surprises For Its Customers

In addition, the company has launched new services known as Happy Surprises, where it is offering prizes. The operator has also launched an application, which allows users to download their ringtones, specially customized tunes.

The Vi Tune is available for all and they have to visit the new Vi website. All they have to enter their 10 digits' mobile number to avail the ringtones. These services or initiates are available for all, including non-Vi users. Besides, the company is planning to bring more offers in the coming days.

"As the integration of the two businesses is now complete, it's time for a fresh start. That's why we believe that now is the perfect time to launch Vi, one company which combines the strengths of Vodafone India and Idea," Nick Read, CEO of Vodafone Group Plc.

Vodafone-Idea Adjusted Gross Revenue Dues

The new rebranding development comes soon after Vodafone shared its plans to raise Rs. 25,000 crore in the coming days. The company has not announced any prepaid and postpaid plans under the new entity. But, it is expected that the company might bring new plans soon. Similarly, there are high chances that the company will rebrand its stores also called Vi Mini stores. It seems the main reason behind the rebranding is to reduce the maintenance cost of two separate brands as the company is looking for ways to save money to pay all dues.

