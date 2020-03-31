Vodafone-Idea Deploys 2,000 Massive MIMO In Delhi; Offering Extra Talk Time To Feature Phones Users News oi-Priyanka Dua

After offering double data with its prepaid plans, Vodafone-Idea has announced that it has deployed 2,000 massive MIMO in Delhi. The company said that massive MIMO recorded a 35 percent increase in payload.

For the unaware, a single cell of massive MIMO can carry nearly eight times of traffic as compared to FDD and over three times of TDD (both FDD and TDD are spectrum usage technologies). The company said that so far, it has deployed 12,000 massive MIMO in the country.

"In Delhi alone, we have seen a 35 percent surge in the payload in this ma-MIMO, in March '20 compared to previous month, providing better customer experience even as the demand rises", said Vishant Vora, CTO, Vodafone-Idea Limited. Adding to that, "Our investment in ma-MIMO technology to set up a 4G+ network is helping us meet the growing data demand during this crisis."

Meanwhile, Vodafone-Idea has announced that it has also extended the validity of prepaid plans until April 17, 2020. Apart from that, the telco is offering Rs. 10 talk time to its 100 million feature phone users. This is somehow different from both Airtel and BSNL offers, as they are offering an additional benefit to all smartphone and feature phone users.

"Extending plan validity and crediting talk time will particularly benefit migrant workers and daily wage earners whose lives and livelihoods have been most unsettled due to the precautionary lockdown," Avneesh Khosla, Marketing Director, Vodafone Idea said in a statement.

Besides, Vodafone has launched the new plan under its All Rounder plan. The Rs. 95 plan ships 200MB of data along with talk time of Rs. 74. However, users need to pay for all local and national calls at 2.5 paise per second. This is the fourth plan in this category.

