    Vodafone Idea deploys 5G ready sites in Delhi, NCR

    Vodafone Idea already deployed more than 4,000 Massive MIMO, small cells and TDD sites in the Delhi NCR region and for the network upgrade.

    By
    |

    India's largest telecom service Vodafone Idea has announced that it is deploying new technologies such as Massive MIMO, Small Cells, TDD sites to enhance coverage and network capacity in the national capital region.

    Vodafone Idea deploys 5G ready sites in Delhi, NCR

     

    The new installations will not only enhance the 4G experience of customers in the adjoining areas, including densely populated areas but is also 5G ready.

    Currently, Vodafone Idea already deployed more than 4,000 Massive MIMO, small cells and TDD sites in the Delhi NCR region and for the network upgrade, the same momentum is expected to continue in the upcoming months.

    For the unaware, Massive MIMO is a new cutting-edge smart antenna technology wherein instead of a single antenna, an array of antennas are used to increase the capacity and speed manifold.

    MIMO sites not only give higher speed but multiple antennas spread in angular shapes cover a wider range than conventional antennas. These are used in areas of high footfall and traffic.

    Meanwhile, the telco completed Radio network integration in 9 circles covering 481 million of the Indian population.

    The telco has also joined hands with Ericsson to deploy 5G-ready equipment across select markets in India.

    As part of the contract, Ericsson is supplying radio access and transport equipment from its 5G-ready Ericsson Radio System portfolio, including the MINI-LINK 6000 microwave backhaul solution.

    These deployments will provide VIL's network with advanced LTE capabilities, high capacity, low latency microwave backhaul and enable rapid deployment 5G services in future.

    It will also improve VIL's spectral and energy efficiency while increasing overall network capacity. VIL customers will enjoy higher speeds while using apps, uploading and downloading files.

    Read More About: vodafone telecom news
    Story first published: Monday, February 25, 2019, 14:45 [IST]
