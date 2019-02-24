Vodafone Idea radio network integration in Bihar, Jharkhand News oi-Priyanka Dua Vodafone Idea coverage is now available across 431 Towns and 43503 villages in Bihar and Jharkhand covering 79 percent population

India's first telecom service provider Vodafone Idea has announced the successful consolidation of its radio network integration in Bihar and Jharkhand within a short span of just two months.

Monishi Ghosh, Business Head, Vodafone Idea Ltd., "The successful consolidation of the network in Bihar and Jharkhand circle will enable over 17.1 million customers of Vodafone and Idea to enjoy a unified network experience on 2G, 3G & 4G. We are deploying new age technologies to enhance the customer experience as we are building a robust, future-ready network in Bihar and Jharkhand".

With this, Bihar and Jharkhand are amongst the first nine circles to complete integration in the world's largest network integration exercise which is currently underway in India. The Bihar and Jharkhand circle integration which started in the month of December '18 was completed within a very short span of just two months.

Vodafone Idea coverage is now available across 431 Towns and 43503 villages in Bihar and Jharkhand covering 79 percent population. 4G coverage has expanded to over 45.3 percent population in the region covering 56 Districts including 343 Towns and 19931 Villages in the region, for customers of both brands.

Vishant Vora, Chief Technology Officer, Vodafone Idea Ltd. said, "With meticulous pre-merger planning and rigorous post-merger execution, we have ensured that our customers remain confidently connected and enjoy uninterrupted services even as we integrate and optimize our network in a phased manner across circles. We have partnered the best of global vendors and equipment suppliers to bring the best network experience for our customers."

Further, war rooms have been set-up at national and circle levels to monitor and manage network performance on a real-time basis led by Vodafone Idea's 24/7 functioning world-class SNOC in Pune.

The company has undertaken special measures to avoid customer inconvenience with shifting, movement, and deployment of equipment during the integration process.