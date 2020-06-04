ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Vodafone-Idea Deploys Dynamic Spectrum Refarming And Largest MIMO To Enhance Network Capacity

    By
    |

    Vodafone-Idea and Nokia have finally completed the first round of deployment of the Dynamic Spectrum Refarming (DSR) technology in India. This means that the company will now use its spectrum assets properly and will help the operator provide good network coverage in the country. Besides, the companies have announced that they have deployed the largest massive MIMO in the country.

    Vodafone-Idea Deploys Dynamic Spectrum Refarming And Largest MIMO

     

    The AirScale BaseBand of Nokia will help Vodafone-Idea users to get proper mobile broadband speed in a populated area, while DSR solution will allow the operator to use spectrum in all technologies, including allocation of the airwaves during the high usage.

    "Dynamic spectrum refarming provides us with more network capacity and data speed to enable us to deliver proper the network to our subscribers," said Vishant Vora, Chief Technology Officer at Vodafone Idea. Adding to that, "Vodafone's investment in the maMIMO technology helped significantly helped it meet growing data demand during the COVID-19 crisis."

    According to the Nokia report, the data traffic has increased has been increased by 44 times in the last four years in India. This means India is consuming more data than any other country.

    Vodafone-Idea Users Receive Rs 99 Deducted Amount

    Meanwhile, the operator has refunded Rs. 99 to all users after receiving complaints about the deduction. The development comes after users took the social media platform to report the issue. In fact, the company has also replied that this is due to some technical fault, and they will refund all money soon.

    The tweet reads: "We apologize for the inconvenience caused. Due to a technical error, Rs. 99 has been erroneously charged on your prepaid number. We are crediting the amount to your account. We solicit your cooperation."

    The company has also asked its subscribers to check the balance once the refunding procedure has been done, and if you are still looking for ways to check the balance, then you should dial *111#.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: vodafone idea

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X