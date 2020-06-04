Just In
Vodafone-Idea Deploys Dynamic Spectrum Refarming And Largest MIMO To Enhance Network Capacity
Vodafone-Idea and Nokia have finally completed the first round of deployment of the Dynamic Spectrum Refarming (DSR) technology in India. This means that the company will now use its spectrum assets properly and will help the operator provide good network coverage in the country. Besides, the companies have announced that they have deployed the largest massive MIMO in the country.
The AirScale BaseBand of Nokia will help Vodafone-Idea users to get proper mobile broadband speed in a populated area, while DSR solution will allow the operator to use spectrum in all technologies, including allocation of the airwaves during the high usage.
"Dynamic spectrum refarming provides us with more network capacity and data speed to enable us to deliver proper the network to our subscribers," said Vishant Vora, Chief Technology Officer at Vodafone Idea. Adding to that, "Vodafone's investment in the maMIMO technology helped significantly helped it meet growing data demand during the COVID-19 crisis."
According to the Nokia report, the data traffic has increased has been increased by 44 times in the last four years in India. This means India is consuming more data than any other country.
Vodafone-Idea Users Receive Rs 99 Deducted Amount
Meanwhile, the operator has refunded Rs. 99 to all users after receiving complaints about the deduction. The development comes after users took the social media platform to report the issue. In fact, the company has also replied that this is due to some technical fault, and they will refund all money soon.
The tweet reads: "We apologize for the inconvenience caused. Due to a technical error, Rs. 99 has been erroneously charged on your prepaid number. We are crediting the amount to your account. We solicit your cooperation."
The company has also asked its subscribers to check the balance once the refunding procedure has been done, and if you are still looking for ways to check the balance, then you should dial *111#.
