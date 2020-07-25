ENGLISH

    Vodafone-Idea Introduces Rs. 699, Rs. 899 Postpaid Plans; Unlimited Calling, Data

    By
    |

    Despite the fact that TRAI is reviewing postpaid offerings, Vodafone-Idea is expanding its segment. The operator has launched a Rs. 699 plan under its RED Max offerings. This benefit is specially designed for the RED Family, which means this will allow Idea Nirvana users. The new plan is already available on the company's website, and it's My Vodafone application.

    Vodafone-Idea Introduces Rs. 699, Rs. 899 Postpaid Plans

     

    Vodafone RED Max Plans Of Rs 699: Details

    The newly launched postpaid plan is offering unlimited calling local, STD, and National roaming calling benefits. It also includes 100 messages and unlimited data. There is no data rollover facility with this plan. This plan is also offering a one-year subscription to Amazon Prime and Vodafone Play.

    Besides, the company has allowed users to use Rs. 199 plan as an add-on. In addition, the operator is providing content from Zee5, SUN NXT, and Vodafone Play with Rs. 699 plan. But still, the company is not offering. The Rs. 699 postpaid plan is available in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana circle. However, we expect that the operator will soon launch this plan in the other circles too.

    Vodafone RED Rs. 899 Postpaid Plan: Details

    Apart from launching Rs. 699 plan, Vodafone-Idea has launched Rs. 899 plan, and as per the listing, this postpaid plan is offering four connections for four members. The plan is also offering 70GB data to the first user and 30GB data to secondary data to other members. It also includes a data rollover facility, where Vodafone-Idea is providing 200GB data to primary users, whereas other customers will get up to 50GB.

    Vodafone-Idea Postpaid Plans: Details

    Let's talk about other postpaid plans, these plans are priced at Rs. 399, Rs. 499, Rs. 598, Rs. 749, and Rs. 999. These plans are offering 30GB, 75GB, 80GB, 120GB, and 200GB data. It also ships 100 messages, Vodafone Play, Zee5, and Amazon Prime access. On the other hand, five extra connections. These plans are also offering a data rollover facility, while Rs. 1,099 is offering Netflix, Amazon Prime, and access to an airport lounge.

    Read More About: vodafone idea
    Story first published: Saturday, July 25, 2020, 12:04 [IST]
